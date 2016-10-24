Cement Flooring: Stylish and Durable

In warmer climates we're sure that homeowners appreciate the cool touch of cement flooring. But in Canada, we're sure that the always-cool cement is not going to be suitable year-round. That's where rugs come into the picture. These comfortable flooring options are great for experimentation, they're cheap enough that you could have a rug for every season! Plus, the neutral palette of your cement floor allows for any kind of rug style you want, even this precious pink!

