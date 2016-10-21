The Home That's Dainty Yet Daring

Today, we are going to visit Rotterdam where design professionals Maxwan Architects + Urbanists have created one of the most interesting and sophisticated homes that we have seen in a long time.
Not only does this space exude a very stylish and contemporary look and feel but its very open, light and bright. It would suit a number of different tastes and styles.
What will also strike you as we explore this home is how well an open plan design works, creating a very spacious and expansive looking home.
Are you ready to be blown away by this impressive design?
The home from the exterior is incredibly charming with a very strong sense of modernity and tradition colliding.
The traditional gable roof is steep and dramatic, while the rough brick walls bring a beautiful rustic look and feel to the exterior design.
The arched front double door is finished in glass, giving a wonderful sense of insight into the home while the window above it gives the facade another dose of charm, while allowing sunshine to flow into the home at the same time.
Our favorite part of the design, however, are the large lanterns, which provide light to the exterior space in the evenings. These create a wonderful soft glow, lighting the home up for those visiting after sundown.
If we head into the home, we start off in the loft space, which has been used as a very cozy and casual living room, complete with a cushy rug and a comfortable sofa. This is the ideal spot for reading books, lounging around or enjoying a nap.
What is so striking about this space is the balance between style and comfort. The designers have truly made an effort to create a space that looks beautiful, but will be functional for the family too.
Another area where they've managed to achieve a fine balance is between the concepts of old and new. We can see that the interior space takes on quite a contemporary look and feel, but this is balanced out by the gorgeous, old-school and industrial chic wooden ceiling beams.
This is truly a home that is jammed pack with a dynamic sense of personality and charm.
The staircase that leads down from the loft area is a force to be reckoned with, showing a balance between design and functionality once again.
The designers have gone for a wooden floating staircase look and feel, which gives this area of the home a very cutting-edge look and feel. It also ensures that the stairs don't take up too much space – a great design tip! The lightweight steps and the floating design means that there is still plenty of space around and under them.
The white railings that drops from the second floor are also very innovative and stylish, showing us that a functional item doesn't need to be boring or overlooked in interior design or decor. In fact, have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow for inspiration!
As we've mentioned before, the innovative staircase design has allowed for space around and under it to be utilized for a multitude of functions. One of these is a library!
The whole wall that runs parallel to the stairs has been used as a bookshelf, adding colour and life to this space as well as a creating a little area when members of the family can store their books and even read them if need be.
As we can see in this image, some of the floating stairs extend right into the bookshelf, creating a little bench or table that is the perfect nook for enjoying a book on a Sunday afternoon. This is savvy design at its best!
Have a look at these other inventive ways to use the wasted space under your stairs.
Can you believe how stunning this space is?
The designers have kept the industrial chic look, opting for grey screed flooring and white walls, which work in perfect harmony with the wooden ceiling beams.
The ground floor features earthy tones and a neutral colour palette, with lots of wooden furniture and white features, keeping this space looking peaceful and tranquil. They've added a bit of life and soul in the form of some bright red chairs, which truly enhances this area in a very subtle and stylish way.
What is most striking here, however, is how the natural light contributes to such a wonderfully warm and inviting home. The windows and doors allow the sunshine to flow into this space, making for a very visually appealing interior.
In the living room, we can see how the designers have added a grey element to the space, which houses the television. This introduces texture and tone to the room, without breaking away from the original style or design.
When it comes to a smaller home, you want to be as strategic as possible with all of the elements and design features that you include in the space. As we've mentioned before, a balance between functionality and style is a huge advantage. Time and time again, throughout this house, we see how the designers have managed to achieve this.
Tip: Don't be afraid to add a piece of artwork to the walls or a comfortable rug to the floor to add a bit of your own personality into the space.
Have a look at which decorating style suits your personality for inspiration!