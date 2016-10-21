The Home That's Dainty Yet Daring

Today, we are going to visit Rotterdam where design professionals Maxwan Architects + Urbanists have created one of the most interesting and sophisticated homes that we have seen in a long time.

Not only does this space exude a very stylish and contemporary look and feel but its very open, light and bright. It would suit a number of different tastes and styles.

What will also strike you as we explore this home is how well an open plan design works, creating a very spacious and expansive looking home.

Are you ready to be blown away by this impressive design?