This Urban Family Lives On The Edge

Family homes come in all shapes and sizes. Today we’d like to share one with you that comes in the most surprising of packages! The Edge House was carefully constructed on an awkward parcel of land. It manages to fit a modern family home with plenty of outdoor space to boot.

With striking mountain views and expansive open plan designs, it’s easy to forget this house is in the big city. We love it when architects innovate to create comfortable family homes in an urban setting. Inside you’ll find a white palette paired with natural grains of wood. Plenty of glazing and sleek modern fixtures make it a bright and functional home for a family. Let’s take a look at how an urban family lives on the edge!