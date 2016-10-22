4 Modern Houses With Floor Plans You Can Copy

At homify, we often see fabulous homes in photographs, but rarely do we have the opportunity to see all of the plans that were used to design and build them.

Not in this ideabook! Join us on a tour of four fantastic houses with their plans so that you can have a better understanding of how they are distributed and designed. Hopefully you will also be inspired to design your own home with the help of some of our talented experts and professionals.

Let's take a look at these four modern, contemporary houses, which will undoubtedly unleash your creativity!