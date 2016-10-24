We Found The Perfect Seaside Home

There’s room in our hearts for all manner of homes. Mountain cottages, urban dwellings, countryside estates, and, of course, breezy oceanside homes. Today we are going to show you the perfect seaside home. This beautiful home replaced an outdated bungalow on a steep piece of land. The new design makes the best use of the difficult terrain and the views of Cape Cornwall.
The home itself feels like a mid century California beach house. Plenty of glazing, minimalistic furniture, and an all white palette create bright spaces. The views take centre stage. Combining the chic with the antique, the home has incredible style. Look out for a mix of Scandinavian and mid century furniture. Let’s take a look at what makes this the perfect seaside home!
The house welcomes guests through a galley to the bright entryway. Cheerful white walls are accented with sophisticated black frames on the windows. Matte grey tiles adorn the gabled roof which also features a large skylight over the foyer. The home is steps to the beach. We love the brick walls used in parts of the home. It is a nod to a more traditional home of the past and so blends with its predecessor.
Stepping inside the home finds you in the living room The gabled roof has created beautiful architectural lines for this room and an oversized skylight opens the home to the colours of the sky. Since we’re in Cornwall, isn’t this a cornish blue? The semi-picture window is the room’s focal point and draws attention to the view of the coast. Furniture in this room is kept simple. Open shelves on the wall and low to the ground pieces are all modern additions. The curved floor lamp is a trendy piece. With a view like that outside we suspect this living room is used only in bad weather! Let’s keep going in our tour.
The living and dining room are connected through an open plan. The welcoming adirondack chair and stacked firewood make it this homey retreat. The home has creamy dove grey floor tiles that pair with crisp white walls. Featuring a high ceiling, the dining area is full of Scandinavian inspiration from the white dining chairs to the black lamps above. homify knows incredible interior decorators and designers who can help you get the style you’re looking for your home.
Any hope that guests will remember the food is probably lost. The views from the dining room’s bow window are sure to steal the show. The curvature of this room is a fun departure from the harsh lines and angles of the living room. A simple and elegant table setting is perfect for any occasion. There is no furniture in the way to obstruct the views from the windows. A few stools on the side can be used for latecomers or they could hold a vase of flowers to bring more life into the room. In this room the chic black window frames look like they came from a downtown loft. Simply a perfect dining room!
From the back of the house you can get a sense of the scale of the home. The bottom level is invisible from the front street level of the house. It becomes a hidden and cozy place. The outdoor decks are connected with a spiral staircase. There is an outdoor dining area on the deck as well as plenty of beach chairs for guests to get some sun. The brick used in the construction back here gives the house character and grounds it firmly to its past. The black framing and the glass of the house give it a little industrial flair and update the home. Let’s go take a look at the downstairs.
The views down here aren’t quite as dramatic as they are on the top floor. Down here, the home has a peaceful quality. This little nook is a perfect place for two to enjoy coffee and conversation. We love the mid century inspired arm chairs and simple wire coffee table. There is an ease and openness to the design of the house that is perfectly expressed by this little seating area. Imagine recharging here on a weekend morning. Perfection.
For the last stop of our tour, let's take a look at the foyer from the inside of the home. It’s full of personality and flooded with natural light. The round porthole style mirror is a playful addition to the room. The clerestory windows just above the door are a nice touch. Natural textures from the welcome mat and the wood furniture in the room make this a comfortable and elegant space to greet guests.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of the perfect seaside home! The views alone are incredible, but it's the easy breezy style of the home that captivates. An eclectic mix of scandi and mid century style furniture can make an unforgettable home.