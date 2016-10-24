We Found The Perfect Seaside Home

There’s room in our hearts for all manner of homes. Mountain cottages, urban dwellings, countryside estates, and, of course, breezy oceanside homes. Today we are going to show you the perfect seaside home. This beautiful home replaced an outdated bungalow on a steep piece of land. The new design makes the best use of the difficult terrain and the views of Cape Cornwall.

The home itself feels like a mid century California beach house. Plenty of glazing, minimalistic furniture, and an all white palette create bright spaces. The views take centre stage. Combining the chic with the antique, the home has incredible style. Look out for a mix of Scandinavian and mid century furniture. Let’s take a look at what makes this the perfect seaside home!