The Little Cottage That's The Perfect Mortgage Helper

Most properties in Canada have a ton of space and as housing prices soar, cities have come up with innovative ways to address affordability. Coach or laneway homes are one of the solutions. What are they you ask? A laneway home is a smaller, detached home located where the garage would normally go on a single-family lot.

Laneway houses contribute to the overall sustainability of the city. They give people more opportunities to live close to where they work, shop, and play, and they make the city's urban lanes more green, liveable, and safe.