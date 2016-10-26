The Little Cottage That's The Perfect Mortgage Helper

Most properties in Canada have a ton of space and as housing prices soar, cities have come up with innovative ways to address affordability. Coach or laneway homes are one of the solutions. What are they you ask? A laneway home is a smaller, detached home located where the garage would normally go on a single-family lot.
Laneway houses contribute to the overall sustainability of the city. They give people more opportunities to live close to where they work, shop, and play, and they make the city's urban lanes more green, liveable, and safe.
This quirky little
Granny cottage sits at the back of a huge green space that's ready for any garden design you can imagine. The home itself is a gem built by the general contractors Blackstone, who combined simplicity with high quality detail in this design.
The most striking feature of this home is the pitched roof that's sliced into the
L shape of the building. The black gutters make the look even more dramatic, next to the rich wooden panelling.
These sliding doors erase the distinction between interior and exterior space in the home. We imagine that it would be incredible to wake up n the morning and walk over to slide open the doors are feel a refreshing breeze pour into the cottage. Even better, this open space could be a nice gathering spot for the family to gather at grandma's cottage!
The living space in this cottage is perfectly sized for one. The simple materials, like the light wooden board, are modern and cost-effective. We love the bold yellow seat and ottoman! The yellow is picked up in the accent pillows and the privacy curtains to create a unified look. Also, did you catch that there's a big closet behind the ladder? That's a very practical use of space!
In the back corner of the cottage there's a little desk to sit at. The unusually shaped desk chair looks soft, and we love that this chair and the desk are bringing in some white. It really keeps the space feeling fresh and modern. You can check out more modern offices in our gallery here!
No gardener's paradise would be complete without an enormous gardening shed! It's design matches the lovely exterior of the main cottage, except with smaller windows. These are a safety measure, which allow light in but son't allow someone to slip into the shed and steal any coveted garden equipment!
As you can see, this little cottage has been placed next to a magnificent lawn. While the edges have been dug up and filled with all kinds of lovely plants, the rest of the lawn is ready for any kind of garden you could imagine. we're thinking that the rustic touches from this modern garden would look phenomenal!