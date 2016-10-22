A Cute Cozy Home That Any Family Would Adore

Today, we are going to visit Frankenberg in Germany where design professionals Fingerhaus GMBH have created a family home that is modern, comfortable, cozy and stylish all at the same time.
In fact, as we explore the home bit by bit, we will see how functionality and trend can truly work together to create the most striking and impressive results.
Architecture, design and decor are all works of art and this beautiful family home is no exception. In fact, this is a balance between creativity and function, structure and beauty, mathematics and the unimagined.
Are you ready to fall in love with this family home?
From the outside of the home, we can see just how majestic it truly is. It is a double-storey design with a little creative twist on the traditional shape of a family house.
The designers opted for a white facade with grey finishes, which spills out onto a gorgeous and expansive garden. The large glass windows and doors also ensure that there is a constant communication between the interior spaces and the exterior spaces.
In this image, we also truly get a sense of what a big role a garden plays in an exterior design. A well manicured lawn and some bright and colourful bushes and trees can truly illuminate a modern and well-maintained facade.
Tip: If you have an outdoor terrace like this one, add some chairs and even a table to create a casual little outdoor dining spot or area where the sunshine and fresh air can be enjoyed.
From this angle, we can see how there is a very impressive driveway, allowing for plenty of space for the family and friends to park their cars for visits!
This brick driveway not only looks stylish with the two different shades of grey contrasting with one another, but it is a durable material that lasts in all weather conditions. It's also budget-friendly too!
The neat garage also adds to the exterior look. Have a look at these other 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.
We all know how important it is to have a warm, stylish and welcoming entrance. Your entrance is like the business card of your home!
We can see how a grey step leads up to a dark wooden front door, which contrasts beautifully with the white facade.
A welcome mat is the first step in creating a warm and welcoming entrance. It's also functional, allowing guests to wipe their feet before they enter your home!
The front door is also very modern and sleek with an elegant silver door handle, which runs parallel to frosted glass.
Despite the fact that you cannot see through the frosted glass, the windows give the space a sense of fluidity between the interior and exterior areas.
If we head inside the home, we come across a very contemporary and stylish design.
The dining room features a gorgeous wooden table and black, leather chairs. A bowl of fruit on the table adds a sense of colour and decor in a subtle and sophisticated way.
The artwork on the wall is also worth noting. It's a simple piece, but it completely enhances this room. Artwork is a wonderful way to bring your personality into your interior design in an elegant way.
Another way you can achieve this is by adding family photographs to the wall too, representing your favorite memories.
From this angle, we can see how the dining room and kitchen flow into one another in an open plan design.
This is great for a family home, creating an interactive space. In this image, we can really see how if mom or dad are busy in the kitchen, there is still a wonderful sense of engagement if the kids are at the dining room table doing their homework or eating their dinner.
A kitchen island subtly distinguishes the kitchen fro the dining room however, while also adding an extra surface area to the kitchen where food can be prepared. It also provides extra storage space, where kitchen items can be stored neatly way. In fact, you'll notice that there is nothing that isn't necessary or functional on display. This is a very well-organized space!
Shelves are a wonderful way to utilize vertical space, creating platforms where family photographs or decor items can be put on display.
In this image, we can see how two white shelves have been placed above the sofa to create a very simple yet stylish storage space. Picture frames and sculptures have been placed on these shelves, showing how a little bit of detail goes a very long way.
Remember that if you are going to install shelves, you want them to be straight! Look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which features grey tiled floors and white walls. This creates a neutral little oasis where the family can relax in the bath, brush their teeth or simply prepare for the day as they brush their hair.
You'll also notice that there is a splash of blue in this area, which brings a little bit of colour and charm to the room. Blue is a wonderful soothing colour and is used so subtly here that it really works with the neutral colour palette.
Natural light also floods this space through the large glass door, creating a very warm and inviting bathroom area. You don't want your bathroom to look dark or dingy!
If you like this stylish little bathroom space, have a look at these brilliant beautiful bathroom trends.