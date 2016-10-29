Reno Magic: An Eye-Catching Makeover For A Sad Sixties Home

Before and afters are all about potential. For this modern home, the owners as well as their talented architects saw the potential in the desolate building from the 1960s. They had a vision of how to transform the tired structure into a dramatic modern family home.

What is most extraordinary about the renovation is that it didn't involve a significant expansion of the home. In fact, adding on was not permitted. Instead, through savvy interior changes and the addition of an eye-catching steel exoskeleton around the entire exterior, the home gives the appearance that it has increased in size.

Along the way, the house received the distinctive character to distinguish it from the rest of the neighbourhood as a special family home all on its own.