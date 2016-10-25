The Secrets Of An Eco-Friendly House

Recent years have seen a strong consumer tendency to seek out everything Eco-friendly . This trend has emerged in the modern space in which we live. In particular, the passive house is becoming a popular way to approach green building in order to create homes that save energy, improve the performance of insulation, and maintain privacy. The living space you'll see on this tour in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do has passed the certification test for passive home building and upon its completion of construction.

If you want to live in a home and have a great conscience about it, consider living in a passive house – here, we'll explore the details of a passive home in Korea, revealing what makes living in a passive home so great.