A Family Home That's Drop-Dead Gorgeous

Today at homify, we have a real treat in store for you as we explore this gorgeous Parisian home that shows us how traditional architecture can marry modern design in the most perfect union.

Designed by architect professionals DMESURE, this gorgeous, stone home not only looks incredibly grand and striking in size and structure, but it's also positioned on the most stunning property complete with a swimming pool.

This is a home that will make you want to pack your bags and head to Europe tonight. This stunning architecture and incredible scenery is so entrancing that you may find yourself on the front doorstep in just a few hours…

Let's take a look!