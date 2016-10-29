This Old Home Gets A Quirky (Official) Hat

Futuristic peaks and angles along with gleaming metal shingles make the unique rooftop terrace a very stylish space for open air rejuvenation. Glass doors and windows separate this space from the interiors, allowing a sophisticated integration of the indoors and outdoors. And the view you get to enjoy from here is simply mind-blowing.

What an out of the world office building this is right? For more inspiration, take another tour - The Sun Powers These Modern Homes.