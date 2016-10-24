9 Ideas For A Bewitching Backyard

There is nothing better than relaxing outdoors in the back garden. It's the perfect place for kicking back and spending time with friends and family.

And as Canadians, we know how we have to make the absolute most of summer weather!

The backyard is also a space where decor needs to be used intelligently, especially in a small space. With good ideas, you can truly do a lot with a little.

When it comes to solutions that are inspiring, we have chosen to look at the backyard today at homify so that you can make this area a much more pleasant space.

We've brought you 9 special projects that from top professionals from around the world, which will inspire you today as well as serve as reference points for you to copy at home! Whether its through colours, lighting, garden furniture or leisure facilities, the option of improving the back garden is always worth it.

This is why we invite you to follow us through the images below and learn all of the great tips and tricks from these wonderful projects. Your garden will become an oasis at the edge of the home in no time!

Let's get inspired!