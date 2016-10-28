The Family Home That's Tied To Tradition

The beautiful Polish city of Bialystok is rooted in culture and historicity. With an extensive forest cover as well, it is only natural that a family residence in this picturesque locale would include two key elements – tradition and landscape – in its design. Today we will explore a lovely family house that combines these elements and also favours energy efficiency. Created by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, Wilga 2 is a fine example of sophisticated elegance! Let’s have a look!
What a classy façade! The beauty of the lines of the grey roof paired with white walls showcases cool elegance. The trendy glass balcony and curved wall with glass windows contribute a splash of style. The pillars on either side of the entrance are rooted in tradition, while the wooden steps add a warm and welcoming touch. Nestled amidst lush greenery and a manicured lawn, this is a gorgeous family residence!
The rear side of the house is as delightful as the front! The wooden steps of the entrance are replicated here to form a pretty patio. With sliding glass doors leading inside the house, this is a wonderful open-plan design that integrates the interiors with the outdoors, ensuring influx of ample natural light and ventilation. We can easily imagine a dinner party with the guests spilling on to the patio through the open glass doors.
Here is a closer view of the charming patio! The wooden planks making up the floor look very stylish and have a rustic essence that harmonizes well with the surrounding landscape. The dining table and chairs match the rustic theme but the trendy leather and metal chair is a striking contrast! We just love the trellis that is slowly getting covered by creepers. It's a novel way to add privacy and a bit of greenery to a space.
We can now clearly see that the dining table and chairs match the design of the wooden floor perfectly! Relaxing at the patio table in the fresh air with a jug of iced tea, a bowl of fruit, and a fantastic view, what more can one desire!
The ground floor has the living room, kitchen and bathroom as well as a few other rooms such as the spare room, boiler room and utility room. We also note the entrance from the garden.
The upper level contains three bedrooms, bathroom and dressing room.
Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL's conceptualization and execution of this stylish and comfortable family home is beyond compare. The carefully tended garden is another key element that enhances the sophistication of this splendid residence.