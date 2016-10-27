A Forest Home Made a Little More Modern

This classic beauty was hidden in the woods until home builders Hack House (from Germany) set it free. They pulled down the cluttered tress, amplified the classic look of the home's exterior, and gave it an amazingly modern interior style. Let's take a look at their fine handiwork.
This home was tucked in between trees that have grown far too tall for the residents to be safe. Besides, you can hardly see the house's beauty with all of this shadow. It must look like a tough job for the home builders though, to pull down all of those trees and ensure that they fall away from the house!
There's still natural beauty on the property, just a safe distance away. The lawn has been cut properly and looks quite healthy, Plus, the home builders added a dormer window on the side of the home, to further accentuate it's classic style. We also think the terrace is a nice addition, so the residents can get out to enjoy their new yard.
There's so much charm in this entryway. In all white the beveled details on the door and the matching wood paneling on the right, really stand out. The collection of potted plants feel so welcoming, as do the hanging welcome sign and the delightful blue basket sign above the doorknob. With all of this classic character, the interior will be a big surprise!
The all-white palette of the interior is modern, and the charm from the outside has been brought in with plants and green and purple accents. However, the style is distinctly simpler, modern, and fresh. Our favourite piece is that angled shelf in the background, it's dramatic and its collection of green plants brings a ton of life to the room.
Just because you're making a room more modern doesn't mean you have to abandon the comforting elements of classic design. This old fashioned fireplace is a beauty, but in all-black it remains harmonious with the modern space. There's even some black throw pillows to make the fireplace feel more unified with the rest of the room. For more living room inspiration check out our gallery here.
Here is the new back porch, with a new dormer window hanging over it for style! This space is practical and there's even some garden space to enjoy now!
If you enjoyed this home's interior then this house with space-saving secrets is for you!