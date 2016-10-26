Glamping: Check Out This Tent Home In The Woods

In a forest far from the din of city life lies the Forest House. Designed to nestle amongst the trees in the countryside, this distinctive home is almost like a tent. The sectional layout of the home stems from an original design goal to create maximum volume inside a home with a limited budget.
The architects considered what we need most from a home. In our modern internet age lives we are moving away from material objects and towards open spaces. These spaces give us room to live and enjoy the natural surroundings.
The interior space of the home has a primitive quality. The fractal architectural lines of the house are warm if not primeval. It's a refreshing departure from the usual country cottage which tends to be little more than a miniature suburban home. Let’s take a look at this magical Japanese home!
The Forest House sits at the foot of a mountain range in Azumino, Japan. The site on which the house is built demanded that no trees were harmed or displaced for construction. Distinctive triangular branches of the home stem from this constraint. It maximized floor space while preserving the tree branches growing above.
The home is characterized by its huge roof that extends to the ground. A wall of glass and a door of wood welcome you inside to discover this special home. It looks like a gem sticking up from the forest floor.
The prismatic walls create beautiful displays of light and shadow gradients. They create an experience that cannot be felt in the city. There is a wood stove here to provide warmth and light when the weather is cool, and this forest sees cold winters. Barren minimalistic furnishings mean that the house can speak for itself.
The kitchen level is clean and simple. It provides all the necessary fixings for home cooking. A truly minimalistic kitchen, we love the lighting and clear white countertops in the room. The room is full of fractal lines and shapes. There are few flat or straight lines and surfaces. homify knows architects who can help you create the unique home of your dreams.
The home uses split level designs to demarcate rooms. Incredible triangle shaped windows flood in light and offer no privacy from the forest. Inside the home feels halfway between a cave and a tent. Certainly this is the kind of glamping we want to sign up for! This bedroom looks perfect for deep relaxation.
The interiors are finished with lime plaster are slightly yellowed. It unifies the home seamlessly and provides a tranquil ambience. A wide-cut oak board is a simple and elegant choice for the floors. Severely slanted walls inside present a challenge for lighting design.
LED lighting was embedded at the edge of walls and floors to ward off darkness. The lighting and under-floor heating system is operable via the internet. Imagine coming home to a house that’s already bright and warm even in the deep of winter!
There is a basement level hidden inside the home where there are the bathroom facilities. A perfect way to tuck them out of sight to allow for clean open sightlines and windows on the main floor. Everyone wants privacy for the bathroom. The beautiful oaken stairs and railings are bespoke art themselves and so the plain decor of the home works well.
The exterior of the home had to be built to require minimal maintenance. The roof and outer walls are covered with galvanized steel sheets. With no gutters, rain and snow will fall directly onto the earth below. It’s wood frame construction was cost effective. Wood is also a good choice for cold winter environments. Local carpenters handmade the complex joint elements of the wood frame. The prism designs in the home allowed for thin walls with high performance insulation.
The home is a thoughtful mix of modern industrial and traditional craftsmen's material. They work together to create a home in harmony with its environment while meeting the needs of the modern homeowner.
