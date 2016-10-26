Glamping: Check Out This Tent Home In The Woods

In a forest far from the din of city life lies the Forest House. Designed to nestle amongst the trees in the countryside, this distinctive home is almost like a tent. The sectional layout of the home stems from an original design goal to create maximum volume inside a home with a limited budget.

The architects considered what we need most from a home. In our modern internet age lives we are moving away from material objects and towards open spaces. These spaces give us room to live and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The interior space of the home has a primitive quality. The fractal architectural lines of the house are warm if not primeval. It's a refreshing departure from the usual country cottage which tends to be little more than a miniature suburban home. Let’s take a look at this magical Japanese home!