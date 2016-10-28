This Apartment Shines a New Light on Modern Style

If you're looking for style unlike anything you've ever seen before you've found the right space. This opulent apartment was designed by architect Rafaela Dal'Maso and she has put a wondrous amount of detail into her work. Elements from practically every style can be found here, from industrial to modern, and this combination makes for a style that feel distinct and fresh. Let's take a tour!
There's so much to be enchanted by in this dining room and kitchen. Foremost are the multi-coloured lights, which have amazing shapes and dark details to define a grandiose style. The living wall in the background is a great compliment to the rustic, natural table. Then the wrought iron chairs are industrial, along with the brass bowl, bringing in yet another style.
What works better with a living wall than equally textured furniture? These seats are just the right shade of earthy brown to feel natural against the greenery. But when you look closely at the chair's pattern you can see it's wheels and gears, adding a sublte touch of industrial style.
Across the room, the living space looks to be more distinctly modern. The crisp white couch is simple and the bright pink shelf is sleek, geometric and bold. In the meantime, let's take a closer look.
There's one style this home doesn't have: minimalism. If you like the clean, uncluttered look you'd want to put some doors on these shelves. But if you love detail and displaying your favourite items, this look is just sensational. The architect has not missed out on the chance to add every imaginable style to these shelves and adds a ton of small potted plants both for their lively nature and to add some unity to this amazing display.
We're not sure if you noticed earlier, but there's no doors in the kitchen cabinets either. Instead, recipe books lay open to favorite pages, candles and plants are stacked on top of dishes, while industrial style accessories, like the bird cage on the top shelf, are unabashedly displayed.
This apartment was designed for as a showcase for architects, which is why it looks like its been tucked into a warehouse.