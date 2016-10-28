Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Horror Gallery: 21 Designs To Make You Scream

Private Business2 Private Business2
Спальня на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

The scariest thing to us at homify is bad design. So, to celebrate Halloween we thought we'd collect some of our worst nightmares. There's lots of lessons here about what to avoid when designing your own spaces. Plus, these images are reminders to check out your interior designer's portfolio to make sure your styles work together before you hire them! 

1. Colourful Mess

Master Bedroom 3 homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

The same pattern isn't repeated here twice. The same colour isn't even repeated twice! And that neon blue ceiling light is the icing on the bitter cake. 

2. A Bloody Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Plywood
homify
homify

That shade of berry red would look sensational in a completely different space. For us, it evokes gore and guts. It would help if it also wasn't so glossed up. 

3. Poor Execution

high end house interior, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

This princess carriage is a great idea for a little girl's room, but it's oversized, not elegant, and lacks any interesting details. 

4. Fabric Walls

AYNA , Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

How would you clean this? You can't get a steam-cleaner to climb that wall and you know it's going to get spilled on immediately. 

5. Cluttered

ESTE KLASİK YATAK ODASI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

It's not that Romantic-era-styled rooms are inherently bad, but you need to balance their textures. That chandelier against the intricate back wall looks awful together. Never mind that weird carpet. 

6. Wall Texture

Interior painting, Abdul Bros Abdul Bros Walls
Abdul Bros
Abdul Bros

Usually, sponged walls have the lighter colour in the background. Sometimes you can make it work the other way around, but not with these two competing shades. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Confusing

Theme based headboard and bedroom false ceiling design homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify
homify

Those triangular pieces would be great on white walls. But there's just too much pattern in this room, the atmosphere is anxiety-inducing. It makes slightly dizzy.

8. Switcheroo

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

The cabinets would have been fine if the white pattern was on the curtains and the cupboards were left beige. As for the bedding, that's not going to look good in any space. 

9. Chessboard

METROKENT BURSA, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Walking down this hallway you might feel like you're on a chessboard. Plus, why purple bowls in an otherwise black and white space? 

10. At Odds

Modular kitchen design homify Kitchen
homify
homify

These two colours were doomed to fail together. The lighting conditions really do not help. 

11. Unbalanced

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

When you have two busy patterns you need to seperate them, not stack them next to one another like this sink and backsplash. 

12. Black Trim

Спальня на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

Black trim is almost never advisable. It seems like it could be stylish, but you really need to plan the other colours carefully to pull it off. Neon yellow and pink were not the answer. 

13. DIY Madness

Prabhadevi , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

Sometimes DIY projects can look remarkable as decor. But, don't try a project that's beyond your skills level. Especially, don't display it afterwards. 

14. Round and Square

Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.

The couch and the vase on the right are both going for the curvy look. But the table is angular and uncomfortable. It just doesn't mix. The pattern on the couch and cushions is hypnotic, but not in a good way.

15. Empty Space

TV unit homify Modern living room
homify
homify

There's no reason to leave so much space unused in your home. Besides, you can't see that T.V. from the couch! Fill this spot with any of these amazing living room designs

16. Odd Shape

Living Room Mind Studio Modern living room
Mind Studio
Mind Studio

Don't put a big piece of furniture on a small rug. Also, it looks odd to put a natural fur on such a manufactured and glossy floor. We wonder did the dog get squashed? 

17. Empty Chairs

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Beige
homify
homify

We love funky chair designs, but they have to comfortable first and foremost. No one will ever want to sit in these stiff chairs. 

18. Chained Chairs

Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern living room
Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık

Taking risks is part of designing, but they don't always turn out. These purple chairs embellished with chains should be tossed into the dungeon.

19. Too Short

Landing Ansari Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Having statues or other decor on a stair landing is a great idea, but they need to be tall, not just to suggest the upward movement of the stairs, but to make sure you don't trip on them! 

20. Asymmetrical

Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern style bedroom
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

Asymmetrical wall designs can work, but not when the bed beneath them is so dramatically symmetrical. You need to balance this kind of wall design by putting more visual weight on the left of the bed. 

21. Mortifying Mural

Яркая гостиная на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Living room White
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

This owl mural work would look lovely in a children's playroom, or in a room of a different colour. There's no purple in the mural, so there shouldn't be purple in the room. We would have gone with the brown, or maybe the orange if we were feeling wild. 

Do your eyes need a break? Tour this home with an amazing ocean view

This Apartment Shines a New Light on Modern Style
Which of these designs is the absolute worst? Let us know in the comments! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks