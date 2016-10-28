The Horror Gallery: 21 Designs To Make You Scream

The scariest thing to us at homify is bad design. So, to celebrate Halloween we thought we'd collect some of our worst nightmares. There's lots of lessons here about what to avoid when designing your own spaces. Plus, these images are reminders to check out your interior designer's portfolio to make sure your styles work together before you hire them!
The same pattern isn't repeated here twice. The same colour isn't even repeated twice! And that neon blue ceiling light is the icing on the bitter cake.
That shade of berry red would look sensational in a completely different space. For us, it evokes gore and guts. It would help if it also wasn't so glossed up.
This princess carriage is a great idea for a little girl's room, but it's oversized, not elegant, and lacks any interesting details.
How would you clean this? You can't get a steam-cleaner to climb that wall and you know it's going to get spilled on immediately.
It's not that Romantic-era-styled rooms are inherently bad, but you need to balance their textures. That chandelier against the intricate back wall looks awful together. Never mind that weird carpet.
Usually, sponged walls have the lighter colour in the background. Sometimes you can make it work the other way around, but not with these two competing shades.
Those triangular pieces would be great on white walls. But there's just too much pattern in this room, the atmosphere is anxiety-inducing. It makes slightly dizzy.
The cabinets would have been fine if the white pattern was on the curtains and the cupboards were left beige. As for the bedding, that's not going to look good in any space.
Walking down this hallway you might feel like you're on a chessboard. Plus, why purple bowls in an otherwise black and white space?
These two colours were doomed to fail together. The lighting conditions really do not help.
When you have two busy patterns you need to seperate them, not stack them next to one another like this sink and backsplash.
Black trim is almost never advisable. It seems like it could be stylish, but you really need to plan the other colours carefully to pull it off. Neon yellow and pink were not the answer.
Sometimes DIY projects can look remarkable as decor. But, don't try a project that's beyond your skills level. Especially, don't display it afterwards.
The couch and the vase on the right are both going for the curvy look. But the table is angular and uncomfortable. It just doesn't mix. The pattern on the couch and cushions is hypnotic, but not in a good way.
There's no reason to leave so much space unused in your home. Besides, you can't see that T.V. from the couch! Fill this spot with any of these amazing living room designs.
Don't put a big piece of furniture on a small rug. Also, it looks odd to put a natural fur on such a manufactured and glossy floor. We wonder did the dog get squashed?
We love funky chair designs, but they have to comfortable first and foremost. No one will ever want to sit in these stiff chairs.
Taking risks is part of designing, but they don't always turn out. These purple chairs embellished with chains should be tossed into the dungeon.
Having statues or other decor on a stair landing is a great idea, but they need to be tall, not just to suggest the upward movement of the stairs, but to make sure you don't trip on them!
Asymmetrical wall designs can work, but not when the bed beneath them is so dramatically symmetrical. You need to balance this kind of wall design by putting more visual weight on the left of the bed.
This owl mural work would look lovely in a children's playroom, or in a room of a different colour. There's no purple in the mural, so there shouldn't be purple in the room. We would have gone with the brown, or maybe the orange if we were feeling wild.
