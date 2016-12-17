10 tantalizing tile trends for your home

Step into pretty much any home and somewhere you will encounter tile. Walls, floors, occasionally ceilings. Kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, foyers and lots of other rooms. This versatile material is one of the most frequent go-tos of designers, contractors and home owners.

Tile comes at all price points and in many different shapes, colours and media. It's also durable, making it a favourite choice for hard-working areas like kitchen back-splashes and bathroom floors.

But tile's biggest selling point is its style. When it comes to decorating our homes, there's a tile for every taste and every space. Today, we're diving in to share ten of the latest trends for this timeless material.