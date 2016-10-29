This Enchanting Home Is Fit For A Duchess

This modern home has been made regal with dramatic chandeliers, classy black and white colouring, white pillars, a huge soaker tub, and so much more. It's from the interior architects at O Diordi Project Office, who've proved that they know how to make a high-class home. Let's take a tour through their enchanting space.
This neutral space is dominated by the stunning wooden flooring in black and white, which looks even more dramatic set on an angle. The white furniture have sophisticated shapes, and have carried the brown from the kitchen over into the accent pillows. Yet, the best feature is probably that dazzling chandelier, very classy.
If someone had told us that we'd love an all-white kitchen with a black back-splash we wouldn't have believed them. That dark flooring, and the grey ceiling, both go a long way to making this space work. Then again, brick back-splash is pretty sensational on its own, with it's high gloss finish, that we imagine is pretty durable too!
Now here's the entrance to a Duchess' home! The doors themselves are high contrast and dramatic, like the tiled floor. There's a chandelier, of course, and it's a more modern style than the last, but just as elegant. The beveled walls also make it clear that every little detail has been thought out in this space, the elegant pictures fit perfectly inside.
If you're liking the chandeliers as much as we are, you'll want to look at this home's darling dining room!
The tone of the home has changed somewhat in this sitting space. It has a warmer, rougher look. Still, the circular pattern in the bricks speaks of some finesse, and the carpet has been matched in texture to the brick wall perfectly. This chadelier is dark and simpler, reflecting the more modern styling of this space.
This elegant space is as warm as the sitting room, which is a great choice in tone for a bedroom. That intimate sitting area next to the windows has been made even more initiate with the grey curtains, which can pull across to give the seating or the bed more privacy. It's incredible balanced look is also working in it's favour, with the two white pillars, the matching pink shutters, and the chairs tilted in just slightly to face each other. All in all, it a marvellous room.
Don't let anyone tell you that your small bathroom can't be luxurious! Between the huge tub, the modern sink, the marble tile, and the silver fixtures, this bathroom is defining luxury! We imagine a soak in here would be incredibly relaxing. But, you know what this bathroom could use? Some aromatherapy! Check out our guide to using aromatherapy in every room, after all, its not just for luxurious baths.