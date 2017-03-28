DIY Garden Wall – It's Simpler than You Think!

A stately stone wall surrounding your garden will create a classic atmosphere reminiscent of the established garden walls in the English countryside, or perhaps the ivy-covered stone wall surrounding a forgotten cottage nestled in the hills of Ireland. Tidy brick walls can also make wonderful additions to urban gardens – if you're considering adding a wall to your garden, you'll be pleased to discover that it's easier than you think.

The technique for building a wall is quite simple. It is important to prepare the materials in advance and to follow a set procedure, but it's not rocket science! To get started with building your wall, you'll first have to check whether or not you need a permit while your yard is under construction, and whether the land is suitable for supporting the weight of a stone wall without sinking in. If you live in a humid climate with soft ground, a wooden fence will put less weight on the ground, and will sag less as a result.

Once you've got the go-ahead, there are the steps for building your own garden wall: