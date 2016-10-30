A Unique Trio of Modern Barns Homes

Although these structures portray a sense of establishment and heaviness on the outside with their thick coating of thatched straw and their inky black siding, the interior of the home features an array of fine lines, light materials and hues, and enormous windows that allow plenty of natural light to fill the room. In a dynamic balance of extremes, this lighthearted interior counteracts the dense, sturdy look of the home's exterior.

The open concept floor plan of the home uses difference in ceiling height to distinguish between living spaces without blocking them off from one another with walls. The center of the home is designed to house a dining room, while the lower ceilings on both ends of the home create spaces for the kitchen, living room, and laundry room.