Ranch-Style Living In The Suburbs

There's nothing like kicking up your feet on a wide wooden porch as you watch the sun go down. The laid-back and carefree image of Ranch-style living is a vision that appeals to many; however, realities of work, school, and family often prevent homeowners' abilities to make the leap to country living. In this homify tour, you'll explore a tidy suburban home built by architects from Atelier Tama that offers the spacious atmosphere, warm tones, and rustic character of a country cabin, all from the convenience of the suburbs. It's a unique country-city blend offering a balance of lifestyles for every member of the family to enjoy.
With a first glance at the home's friendly porch, you're instantly drawn to images of a wide open meadow with a comfortable wooden ranch nestled in among a cluster of trees. Here, this family home is nestled tightly between two neighbors, but from looking at the wide, double-decker porch, this home doesn't know it yet. The detail of a ship's steering wheel hanging on the front porch railing would infer that someone in the family is a fan of adventure, as this home appears ready to set sail to exotic places.
True to its ranch inspiration, this home features a kitchen tucked up close to the front porch, giving this oft-used room a prime location and view. A variety of wooden planks coat every surface in this kitchen, bringing about a homely, familiar, and organic sensation. The raw textures and curves edges in the kitchen bar serve to enhance this natural atmosphere, creating a peaceful and warm cooking space that seems to breathe a sigh of relief.
Inspired by the warm tones and rich texture of this wooden space? Read this ideabook 12 Wonderful Ways to Add Texture to Your Walls in order to create an aesthetically appealing space like this.
What rustic ranch would be complete without an old-fashioned hearth? Here, a wood-burning stove sits on a tidy corner of bricks, with plush furniture surrounding it. This cozy space would be more likely in a backwoods cabin – it's hard to believe that this home's got neighbors just yards away.
Here, a modern workspace (along the left) sits in harmony across from an old-fashioned cast-iron cooking stove. An interesting juxtaposition of old and new, this home cherishes the past while still providing plenty of modern convenience! This living area of the home adopts a more cabin-like feel with long, horizontally laid logs that comprise the central structure of the home.
In an open arrangement, this bathroom offers this family the opportunity to use the bathroom sink at the same time without intruding upon anyone's privacy, a nice feature for a busy family looking to streamline their routine.
Resembling a tree fort, this loft bedroom is a kid's (and many adults') dream come true! With low-lying beds tucked away in separate niches along the left wall, the room offers a divided sleeping arrangement that's still friendly. Above, a swinging rope ladder leads up to a smaller sleeping loft (perfect for having friends over), while a central ceiling beam supports a hammock in the middle of the room. Offering far more space than an average twin bedroom, this
treehouse loft turns an oddly-shaped attic space into a playful, multifunctional space with plenty of things to explore.