Ranch-Style Living In The Suburbs

True to its ranch inspiration, this home features a kitchen tucked up close to the front porch, giving this oft-used room a prime location and view. A variety of wooden planks coat every surface in this kitchen, bringing about a homely, familiar, and organic sensation. The raw textures and curves edges in the kitchen bar serve to enhance this natural atmosphere, creating a peaceful and warm cooking space that seems to breathe a sigh of relief.

Inspired by the warm tones and rich texture of this wooden space? Read this ideabook 12 Wonderful Ways to Add Texture to Your Walls in order to create an aesthetically appealing space like this.