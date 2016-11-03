This Home Is Prepared For Space Travel

The connection to space travel becomes apparent in this modern living room loft (located in what is actually the attic of the home, which leads out onto the pool deck). A structure that unmistakably resembles a rocket ship sits in the middle of the common area. With stylist and streamlined furniture everywhere you look, this modern space is artistic and intriguing, offering a stimulating – yet peaceful – environment for a creative mind.

Looking for more homes inspired by creativity? This cube home was designed as a creative summer retreat for an acclaimed architect and designer.