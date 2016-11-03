Your browser is out-of-date.

This Home Is Prepared For Space Travel

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern houses
In a clearing in the woods near Beekbergen, this unique villa built by architects from Factor Architecten truly stands out as a work of modern architecture! From the street pops up a conical concrete sculpture with a curved thatched roof, identifying itself with a sleek, white spaceship exterior in between the forest of mature trees. Most notable is this home's unique cylindrical shape, giving the home a special appearance that's somewhere in between a tee-pee, an Egyptian pyramid, a castle turret, and a spaceship.

Ready for Lift Off

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern houses
You approach the house via a winding forest road that ends at the formal entrance – surely a sight that you're not expecting when you're deep in the woods! A wide walkway with large concrete terraces makes a landscaped route, which leads to the front door by passing over the curved bridge to the entrance. Reminiscent of a castle's drawbridge, or perhaps a gang plank onto an alien spaceship, this unique entrance tells you that you're about to travel into an unknown world (and once you're inside, you'll find this to be true!).

Thatched Roof

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern houses
The construction of the villa consists of precast concrete, and therefore stability is removed from the main form and supported by concrete walls and floors. This allows the interior to offer a rather unobstructed environment, and also takes advantage of the natural strength of a conical shape like this one. In the back of the home, you can see that the circular shape discontinues, making way for an angled thatched roof, circular tube windows, and pool sitting on the ground floor.

Pool Deck

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern houses
Built on a slope, this home enjoys a deck halfway up the structure, with a sunny pool patio for enjoying the outdoors! With this configuration, it can be said that this home features a pool on the attic balcony – a highly unique feature in any home, and more so in this space-age wonder. Even more ship-like than before, this home appears to travel in a forward direction, with the rounded face steering towards the great beyond, and the thatched roof and pool deck bringing up the rear.

Spiral Staircase

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
You may choose to take the central glass elevator that runs up and down in the central core of the home (Star Trek, anyone?), but if you're one for stairs, this sleek black and white spiral staircase will lead you to the mezzanine, workshop, and attic – which, as you'll see in the next photo, doesn't look anything like an attic in a typical home.

Rocket Ship Interior

Villa Beekbergen, Factor Architecten Factor Architecten Modern living room
The connection to space travel becomes apparent in this modern living room loft (located in what is actually the attic of the home, which leads out onto the pool deck). A structure that unmistakably resembles a rocket ship sits in the middle of the common area. With stylist and streamlined furniture everywhere you look, this modern space is artistic and intriguing, offering a stimulating – yet peaceful – environment for a creative mind.

Looking for more homes inspired by creativity? This cube home was designed as a creative summer retreat for an acclaimed architect and designer.

What do you think of this creative, modern home? Comment below!

