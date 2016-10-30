In modern homes, wood is a material of choice for its durability and strength. Adding wood to your interior design can also make your space feel elegant and timeless, or rustic and full of character. It's likely no surprise to you that this versatile material also adds warmth to spaces, a much needed addition in crisp modern styles. Let's explore ten wonderful wooden homes that show off the range of this lovely material.
New owners of this home found that the wood in the ceiling was in disrepair. Architects came in and treated the wood, restoring it to its rightful place as the most incredible feature of the room.
It may be surprising to some, but wood is really effective insulation, both for heat and sound, and therefore contributes to efficient modern exteriors. Plus, it looks quite stylish.
You don't have to keep wood in natural or neutral tones. Instead, bold colour can be complimentary to the wood and work to make a lively exterior or interior.
This material, while traditional, can adapt to all kinds of modern shapes and angles. This wedge window has been turned to capture the sunlight and the wood further strengthens the connection between the house and its natural surroundings.
Whether you use wood on the interior or the exterior of your home, it can connect a home with its natural surroundings. This home's concept is simple: use glass windows and doors to make the borders between interior and exterior space disappear, then use vertical wooden beans for the top of the house so that it too feels like a tree.
This angled, minimalist rooms uses wood as it's only decor, to highlight the gorgeous forest view out the window.
Don't under estimate the beautiful of simple, unstained wood. The flooring and beams of this home have a protective gloss, but nothing to change the natural neutral colour of the wood.
The walls, ceiling, and floor of this home are all wood, but the designer has created a modern look by staining the wood as close to black and white as they could. The result is a high-contrast and elegant living room. If you want some more living room inspiration, check out our gallery here.
When you need a design that feels rustic and charming, nothing beats designing your whole home out of wood. The natural knots of the wood give off a great texture that adds a lot of character.
The newest trend in working with wood is designing bathrooms with wooden accents, even wooden floors and walls! Wood can give bathrooms a unique and warm atmosphere.
We have another incredible wooden home here. The best part of this one is it's texture!