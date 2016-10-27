9 Ways To Feature Your Fireplace This Winter

This winter we want you to dust off the old fireplace and reimagine what it can do for your home. Whether you love a modern one or a rustic old-world style fireplace, there is nothing quite as comforting as flickering flames in the winter.

Today on homify we want to show you how having a fireplace in the home can uplift your style. More than just a source of warmth and light, a fireplace can be an anchor of style in any room. Some of these fireplaces are so stunning that it’s a pity the weather doesn’t warrant a fire year round!

Imagine cozying up on a chilly weekend afternoon by the fireside with a glass of wine and a good book in hand. Fireplaces have charmed us for hundreds of years and their appeal shows no signs of fading away. We hope these 9 tips fire you up.