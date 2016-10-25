The Modern Home With Classic Overtones

Today, we are going to visit Frankenberg in Germany where design professionals Fingerhaus GMBH have built a gorgeous, classic family home that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design a magazine.

With elegant elements and a very sophisticated overall look and feel, this is a home that any Canadian family would love to live. It merges a very contemporary design with a slightly colonial look, resulting in a unique design both inside and out.

As we explore this home, we will discover how we too can create a similar design in our own homes as well as a timeless beauty that will last a lifetime.

As Coco Chanel once said, Fashion fades, only style remains the same.

Let's see what she means!