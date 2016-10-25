The Modern Home With Classic Overtones

Today, we are going to visit Frankenberg in Germany where design professionals Fingerhaus GMBH have built a gorgeous, classic family home that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design a magazine.
With elegant elements and a very sophisticated overall look and feel, this is a home that any Canadian family would love to live. It merges a very contemporary design with a slightly colonial look, resulting in a unique design both inside and out.
As we explore this home, we will discover how we too can create a similar design in our own homes as well as a timeless beauty that will last a lifetime.
As Coco Chanel once said,
Fashion fades, only style remains the same.
Let's see what she means!
The outside of home is traditional, classic, elegant and slightly colonial with warm cream tones and black and grey finishes.
In this image, we can see that is set on a fairly large property and spreads over two-storeys. Enhanced by its beautiful, lush garden, this is a home that would be the apple of any eye.
We can also see a wonderful communication between the interior and exterior spaces here. The upstairs section of the home spills out onto a spacious balcony while the bottom level features an abundance of doors and windows, connecting the home to the outdoors. We are certain that this is going to make for a very bright, light and cozy interior design!
If we move around to this side of the home, we actually come across a fabulous wooden terrace with sun loungers, a comfortable outdoor living room and even an umbrella for some shade.
This is not only a visually pleasing space with its chocolate brown tones and cream finishes but it is a wonderful area to relax in the sunshine and enjoy the fresh air. Couldn't you imagine reading your book on one of these loungers?
The designers have added plants and flowers to the terrace too, bringing a natural form of decor to the space while connecting it with the nature that surrounds it.
If we move into the home, we can immediately see that we were right about the light and bright family home. The abundance of windows and doors have ensured the interior space looks very warm and inviting.
In the dining room, we come across a classic wooden table flanked by luxurious-looking cream chairs. A rug adds a bit of warmth and charm to the space while the glass chandelier that drops down over the dining room table is the finishing touch, giving this room a real sense of luxury and class.
The designers have decorated this space very simply, adding a fresh vase of flowers to the table. This is a great design trick!
In this image, we get a real sense of the open plan design of the home as well as how large and inviting it looks. The dining room and living room flow into one another, while the volume of the home is rather dramatic.
The living room features beautiful cream sofas, which are enhanced by bright and bold cushions including a zebra print cushion and a bright, red cushion. Again we can see how a fresh flower adds a subtle form of decor to a space.
The designers have added a fireplace to this room, which doubles up as a functional item as well as a decor element. This is reinforced by the carefully selected pieces of artwork in this room including the sculpture and the art on the wall.
Do you see now why Coco Chanel says style remains forever?
At homify, we are also explaining why an entrance hall is so important as it is the business card of your home. The designers have got this entrance hall spot on with its very simple yet effective design.
The front door is interesting and alluring, while the beautiful and soft lighting as you step in the home creates a wonderful ambiance. There is a large, silver framed mirror on the wall, where passers-by can check their hair and make-up before they leave the house. It also makes this narrow space seem slightly larger than it really is.
On the other side of the wall, there is a table suspended on the wall, where keys and other items can be placed.
This is a true example of a collision between beauty and functionality.
The bedroom in this home isn't overtly large, but it opens up onto a lovely balcony space, giving the residents all of the room that they need in this cosy little spot.
The designers have gone for simple yet grand tones in this room including black and yellow. These contrast with the very subtle and neutral tones of the room itself, including the wooden floor and the white walls. Remember that you can afford to put a few darker colours and tones in your home, especially if the room is flooded with natural light.
This bedroom also features two bedside lamps, which are perfect for giving the room a wonderful, soft glow in the evenings. The bedside tables offer a place to place your glass of water and your book – a must for any bedroom!
The bathroom is one of the most contemporary rooms in the house with its sleek, modern features and white and chocolate brown tones.
This is a bathroom that exudes tranquility and style all at the same time. You'll also notice that while there is plenty of natural light thanks to the glass windows, the bottom section is frosted, offering this family plenty of privacy.
What's more is that there is plenty of storage space under the sink, where towels and personal products can be kept neatly out of sight. This keeps the bathroom looking stylish and organized!
Have a look at these other brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.