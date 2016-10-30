A Classy Contemporary Home

We are in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon today, and its capital Monterrey has taken our breath away with its thriving industrial spirit and mountainous fringe. But Casa Caritas No. 58 is an elegant and modern residence here, which deserves our special attention. Rendered by the architects at Arq. Bernardo Hinojosa, this house comes with spacious and smartly integrated interiors with common spaces on the ground floor and more private quarters on the first floor. The aesthetics of the structure as well as the rooms are such that they will continue to be visually appealing for years. And we particularly love how the stylish use of glass allows the inhabitants to soak in the beauty of the manicured garden, the golf course and the mountains in the distance from inside.