A Classy Contemporary Home

We are in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon today, and its capital Monterrey has taken our breath away with its thriving industrial spirit and mountainous fringe. But Casa Caritas No. 58 is an elegant and modern residence here, which deserves our special attention. Rendered by the architects at Arq. Bernardo Hinojosa, this house comes with spacious and smartly integrated interiors with common spaces on the ground floor and more private quarters on the first floor. The aesthetics of the structure as well as the rooms are such that they will continue to be visually appealing for years. And we particularly love how the stylish use of glass allows the inhabitants to soak in the beauty of the manicured garden, the golf course and the mountains in the distance from inside.
Sandy hues and sophisticated stone accents lend the sprawling facade both style and homeliness which shine under the Mexican sun. Carefully layered structural volumes contribute to the visual depth of the building, while a glass and concrete latticed design allows lots of sunlight to pervade the interiors. The garden is simple, neat and charming.
Elegant concrete steps lead you to a warm and cosy wooden entrance door, while the quirky stone wall on the left adds modishness to the space. A vibrant patch of flowers and a succulent cactus add colour and liveliness to the entrance as well.
An elegant grey staircase with wood and steel railings takes you from the ground floor to the first floor of this house, and has been positioned artfully near the glass and concrete latticed accent we saw before. Naturally, it stays flooded with natural light during the day and offers stunning views of the outdoors as you go up or come down. The idle space under the stairs has been used cleverly to accommodate a stylish armchair, a chic side table, a vibrant painting and lush indoor greens. What a cosy place to read or meditate!
Cream-hued and wooden furniture along with a sober rug and trendy pendant lamp make the dining space cosy and inviting. A vase of arty branches add pizzazz to the space, while the pretty mirror spices up the blank wall with ease.
Beautifully patterned granite tiles add visual interest to the island, countertop and backsplash, making the kitchen a warm and friendly place to cook yummy meals. Sleek cream-hued cabinets and drawers cater to storage needs, while modern appliances make working here a dream.
Stylish chequered and bold red cushions pepper the trendy beige couches in the double height living space, while a vibrant painting brightens up the environs as well. A tall and verdant indoor plant freshens up the corner, while an arty coffee table holds the look together.
The children’s bedroom is a playful and imaginative place with colourful butterfly patterns on the cushions and duvets. Dashes of orange, green, yellow and red add life to the creamy white environs, while practical headboards accommodate soothing reading lamps nicely.
Inspired by this modern, elegant and tastefully designed residence? Here’s another tour you might enjoy - The Simple Suburban Home That Stands Apart.