20 fabulous facades for small homes

Justwords Justwords
Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
Small homes often have to bank on stylish or unique facades to make up for what they lack in space. A creatively rendered facade can spice up the look of a small house manifold, and sometimes even make it appear larger than it is. Also, different materials like stone, wood, glass and concrete can be used together to fabricate a facade which stands out from its neighbours. So here we bring you 20 smart ideas to give your compact abode a stylish twist which will impress your guests instantly.

1. Delicately integrating with the outdoors

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

2. Privacy is the key

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A stony division between the garage and entrance

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

4. Unique coatings

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

5. Pure white and brick tiles come together

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

6. Interesting textures and colours

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

7. Unusual shapes for scanty space

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

8. Embracing the garden

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

9. Rustic beauty

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

10. Linear simplicity

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

11. Minimalistic with personality

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

12. Facade with a stylish garage

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Lofty and elegant

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

14. Visual symmetry for a modest facade

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

15. Without windows but stunning

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

16. Vibrant height for a refreshing facade

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

17. The magic of soft volumes

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

18. A floating and discreet facade

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

19. The appeal of bricks

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Modern concrete sophistication

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

Check out another interesting story here - 5 Modern Mansions With Floor Plans You'll Envy.

The home that's in touch with all sorts of quirky
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

