20 fabulous facades for small homes

Small homes often have to bank on stylish or unique facades to make up for what they lack in space. A creatively rendered facade can spice up the look of a small house manifold, and sometimes even make it appear larger than it is. Also, different materials like stone, wood, glass and concrete can be used together to fabricate a facade which stands out from its neighbours. So here we bring you 20 smart ideas to give your compact abode a stylish twist which will impress your guests instantly.