A Garden Shed Transforms Into A Neat Home Extension

German architects Tillschweizer are experts when it comes to taking hopeless situations and transforming them into modern masterpieces.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today in a before and after project that sees a dump of a garden house changed into a minimalist, chic and stylish studio. The new building is 9.70 meters long, 4.50 meters deep and 6.50 meters in height, fitting perfectly behind the existing house. It offers a wonderful oasis of retreat.

This ideabook will be proof to you today that when it comes to architecture, miracles can truly be preformed. It is also proof that with a bit of a vision, a bit of creativity, a bit of innovation and a lot of hard work, the inconceivable will be achieved.

Are you ready to take a look?