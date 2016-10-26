A Garden Shed Transforms Into A Neat Home Extension

German architects Tillschweizer are experts when it comes to taking hopeless situations and transforming them into modern masterpieces.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today in a before and after project that sees a dump of a garden house changed into a minimalist, chic and stylish studio. The new building is 9.70 meters long, 4.50 meters deep and 6.50 meters in height, fitting perfectly behind the existing house. It offers a wonderful oasis of retreat.
This ideabook will be proof to you today that when it comes to architecture, miracles can truly be preformed. It is also proof that with a bit of a vision, a bit of creativity, a bit of innovation and a lot of hard work, the inconceivable will be achieved.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can see what a state of disarray this property was in.
The backyard garden is completely dug up but doesn't look like it was much of a serene retreat before.
The garden house itself looks very small and run down much like a little make-shift shack.
Now this is what we are talking about!
This modern and sleek extention is absolutely breathtaking and would stop anyone on the street. The designers have gone for a neutral look and feel with a light wooden facade on the top floor and a smooth, white facade on the lower level. The grey finishes just complete the beautifully packed design.
The garden has been redesigned, enhancing the natural, almost rustic qualities of the home. This is a garden to be proud of! The smooth, manicured lawn and beautiful stepping stones look simple but very impressive.
We can also see that there is a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces with large glass windows and doors. We can't wait to see inside this family home!
In this angle, we can see how gorgeous, spiral stairs flow down from upper floor onto a small, little covered terrace. This is a great spot for relaxing in the shade, while surrounded by the beauty of the surrounds.
This is such a special little spot that the designers have added hammock to the space, which provides the perfect yet most simple little seating area for relaxing with a book or having an afternoon nap.
The wooden stairs also add to the beauty and design of the home.
Have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow for inspiration for your own home!
In this image, we can see that there is gorgeous wooden set of shutters, which can be folded over the windows to give the family privacy and shade if need be.
This fits in beautifully to the facade so its very subtle and sleek. They can also be pulled back like we see in this image, allowing fresh air and sunlight to flow into the home.
It feels like a tree house in the woods!
The interior of the home is better than we could have imagined!
The designers opted for a lighten wooden interior throughout, which is only broken up by the large glass windows. The all wood design seems to cocoon you into warmth and tranquility as soon as you step through the door.
The interiors are very simple and minimalist, showing what can be achieved with some basic materials and a functional design.
Three large windows bathe the room in rich sunlight, the ceiling height varies from 2.30 meters to 2.80 meters.
The lower section of the renovated structure will be used for storage, with the workshop is located above it. It is not meant to be a residence but as a kind of conservatory, studio or atelier.
In front of the room, there is a veranda with shutters you've got to admire. They are closed in this photograph and you can see how there's a wonderful play of light. A glass door leading to the studio allows light to flow. While the staircase leading to the upper floor is made of soft pine wood, three-layer plates of larch were used for the interior. The visible structure is made of glued laminated timber beams (softwood) and the dovetail connector oak.
