​Banish These 6 Unsightly Elements For A Beautiful Home

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków
Who doesn’t love a clean, orderly house? We decorate our interiors stylishly, furnishing them with care and enthusiasm. However, when it comes to maintaining the beauty of our home, all we are able to manage is a cursory weekly cleaning. Unfortunately, neglecting to keep your home in top shape affects not only the visual impact of the house but can also affect your mood. It can be difficult to stay cheerful in a cluttered, dirty environment! Today we bring to you 6 faux pas in the home and how to avoid them. Let’s get started!

1. Old-Fashioned Kitchen

The kitchen should be a blend of functionality and style. Working in a well-maintained and attractive area is always enjoyable as opposed to an out-of-date, shabby environment! Choose a décor that reflects your personality! A decorative wall panel or an accent wall can look amazing in the kitchen.

2. An Untidy Welcome

Sometimes we incorrectly deem the entrance hall or passage to be unimportant and it becomes a neglected, cluttered space. However, a messy entrance makes a negative impression on visitors as soon as they enter the house! Therefore, make sure this space is neat and tidy. Store your coats and conceal your shoes in appropriate cupboards. Include a large mirror in this area – this will add an illusion of light, space and aesthetic appeal!

​2. Shabby Walls

The sight of a dirty, blotchy wall or sections with cracks and chipped plaster is really very unattractive! A fresh coat of paint or pretty wallpaper can do wonders for your home! If you have little children, a decorative veneer on the wall is a fantastic idea since a patterned wall can camouflage grubby fingerprints, stains, and the inadvertent crayon mark.

3. A Coat Of Dust

Everyone loves a beautifully decorated house, but all those little ornaments and works of art require regular dusting and cleaning. Yes, it is far easier to vacuum a big area than to lift each little ornament and dust it as well as the space beneath it! If dusting numerous small decorative items is really not your cup of tea, then opt for fewer and larger stand-out elements – such as a large vase and a beautiful lamp.

5. ​Insufficient Light

Try to include as much natural light as possible in your home. A dull, dark interior will have a depressing effect on your spirits. If natural light is insufficient, make sure you have good artificial lighting to add brightness and good cheer to your home.

6. ​Oppressive Furniture

Big is not synonymous with beauty. The choice of furniture must be in keeping with the size of the area as well as the colour and theme of the décor.

With this list to guide you, your home will be a joy to behold at all times! Here are few more ideas that might interest you - 14 things that our guests don't like!

An Old Apartment Get A Much-Needed Update
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

No, Thanks