The Minimalist Home Made For Maximum Fun

Many of the best minimalist homes have been designed by Japanese architects, and this gem is no exception. Architects from ALTS Design wanted to create a home that had a sense of space, which, in crowded Japanese cities, is a challenge. Yet, they managed to add a little green space, a beautiful main floor, and a ton of fun of the kids! Let's take a look.
The grey geometric design of this home looks quintessentially modern. You can see the small strip of glass along the side, and the little bushes that have been tucked into the glass corners of the home. There's probably going to be a good deal of natural light in the home too, with so many windows.
The most striking thing about the main space is that incredible ceiling! We love the netting that's been installed so the kids can play, and have a special space in the home that's just for them. On the other side, the ceiling is more sophisticated, with long pine boards emphasizing how deep the home is.
Of course, there's more to this small home's main floor than just a ceiling. The combination of simple white walls and light pine flooring are a great combination for minimalist spaces like this. The furniture is simple and practical, with only a small bird sculpture and tree as decor. We love the cupboards along the far wall too, they sit perfectly beneath the pine window.
On the other side of the living space there's a simple white kitchen. The open shelving inside is practical, and the whole thing can tuck away with the sliding white door you can see on the left of it. That's a great solution for small spaces, as it gives the residents the opportunity for privacy, without breaking the open-concept space otherwise.
It hasn't been furnished yet, but this room is for the children. On the left you can see the netting, which is surprisingly tall in the room itself. This space is also flooded with natural light, from the windows on either side of the room. We have more fun kid's bedrooms in our gallery here.
From the outside, you can really see how narrow the home is. It's a credit to the architect that the interior of the home feels much more spacious and bright than you would ever believe from the outside.
