7 Ways To Give Your Walls The WOW Factor

Purchasing the right furniture is an artwork. But often, what is forgotten when it comes to decorating a room are the walls. But creating a harmonious atmosphere in a room is so much more than just buying furniture. The walls also deserve some attention!
This is why today at homify, we are offering you 7 special wall decorating ideas that will complete the look and feel of the interior. Your interior is complete once everything is in place, after all.
Let's take a look at these wall designs from top professional designers from around the world and draw some inspiration for our own homes. With winter approaching in Canada, this could be just what you need to get inspired! Are you ready?
If you need an elegant and stylish space but you don't know how to set it up, why not add some special touches to the wall to create the right atmosphere?
In this project, we can see that light blue has been chosen for the walls, which works in harmony with the two classic wall lights, an elegant square mirror, a small wall cabinet and a special stool.
With these small objects, a very sophisticated atmosphere is created. This is proof that you don't need a big budget to create a true work of art with your wall design.
An interior can be quite striking. This project shows that with a checkered floor and a blue wall, you can truly pack a punch.
On the blue wall, we can see how a striking painting and a unique pillar adds to the impressive look and feel, which is further enhanced by the natural flower pot.
Against the white wall, the designers have placed a detailed wooden chair. This space is also surrounded by green plants. As you can see, it creates a special and harmonious atmosphere with just a few items and colours.
Tip: Choose items that will contrast and work in harmony with your walls.
Of course, you can also create a special wall by using a special partition.
In this design, we can see how a partition wall creates a very cozy atmosphere in this bedroom as well as how beautifully the wooden structure fits in with the rest of the interior design.
Partitions are very useful because they can be used in multiple ways. They also don't need too much space and you can use them to separate two rooms from one another subtly, without impacting the flow of the home.
You can also go for a detailed design like this one, which brings a design element to the room in itself.
In this project, you will see that we have chosen a distinctive blue wall in the living room. The wall really attracts attention and defines the dining room area from the living room.
This project shows that you can be quite generous or creative with bold colours but you want to make sure that the colour that you use for your wall fits in with the rest of your decor.
Another way you can make your wall a work of art is to apply different niches to it. In this project, you can see how a white wall has been enhanced by gorgeous, wooden niches. In every niche, there is something special place inside, while in the large niche, there is a tall and exotic vase with branches protruding from it, which creates a very effective look and feel.
Note the lighting: The designers have ensured that the niches are lit properly, illuminating the detail and design.
This is a wonderful wall decoration with an authentic door that is attached to the wall. With this kind of design, you can really give your interior a charming and personal touch.
You could also opt for a wall carpet for the living room, bedroom or dining room, bringing some vibrancy and texture to the space. Choose bold patterns or bright colours!
You can also combine the above tips!
In this project, we can see how a distinctive colour and special items have been selected for the wall.
The blue wall also stands out in contrast to the grey tiled floor. But the special objects and striking table make this area a real eye-catcher so rest assured that your home will look beautiful if you just apply a little bit of creativity and a personal touch to your walls.
