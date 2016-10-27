A Family Home Of Grand Proportions

Today, we are going to visit Germany where architect professionals UDO ZIEGLER Architects have built a gorgeous family home that takes on different proportions, resulting in a very stylish look and feel. The designers have truly used shape and volume to play with this design, which takes on different perspectives and has a very unique appeal.

As we explore this cutting edge home, we will also discover how a simple design can end up being the most effective as well as how beautiful a minimalist design can be.

We will explore this home from the outside in, but be warned, you may get a little jealous! This is a home that any Canadian family would be delighted to live in.

Let's take a look!