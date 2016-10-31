A Magical Small Space: The Home That's 400 ft²

This bathroom is a space that will help you unwind and reflect without any hindrance. The purity of white blends with the richness of wood for a classic look. The sleek fittings and the large mirror add to the aesthetic appeal of the space. At the same time, the glass walls and the pebble beds nearby allow a Zen-like hush to settle over the bathroom!

This soothing home uses the innate beauty of wood, slate, pebbles along with sober colours like white and grey to achieve a sanctuary-like atmosphere. The natural bounty surrounding the abode helps too.