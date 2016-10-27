Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Small Homes You'd Gladly Settle In

Leigh Leigh
Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
Loading admin actions …

There is a lot of inspiration to draw from when it comes to designing a small house. 

If you have a do it yourself attitude, you could create a practical for of decor in your child's bedroom. If you are a parent of teenagers, you can make a little space that is ideal for both their learning and entertainment. While it may be slightly more difficult to create these spaces, with a little bit of innovation and creativity, you can move mountains.

When it comes to small homes, you want to go for robust options that are going to serve residents for many years to come. This means that it is worth investing in furniture and materials that will survive the test of time. 

To help you design a small house, we have compiled a list of our favourite projects from some of our favourite design professionals. We hope that we will inspire you with these 7 superstars.

1. The loft

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern dining room
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

In this small little apartment, we can see that it is positioned in an awkward little corner. This is why the architects have built a second level, which has been used for a loft area. This is the perfect place for any child!

1. Single-storey

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

This family home is in harmony with nature. Wood is one of the dominant materials in this design, which is a popular choice for single-storey family homes.

This one-storey project seems to be the perfect place for a family, especially when we see how easily it connects to the garden lounge.

3. Wooden decor

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

The kitchen is often called the heart of the family home. In this room, we find wood used as the dominant material throughout the interior design. The abundance of natural light adds ambiance and warmth to the cozy kitchen, while the furniture is extremely durable.

4. Stylish and cozy

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

Adapting to the tastes of each family member can be a little bit overwhelming. In this house, however, we come across a family home that achieves the perfect balance.

In this home, we come across vibrant colours, solid furniture and neutral, white tones. The combination creates a wonderful effect and a very modern interior design.

5. Miniature house with two bedrooms

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
SOMMERHAUS PIU – YES WE WOOD

SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU – YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD

This small cottage home is only 650 square feet (65 square metres). However, there is plenty of space around it, so that the family have more than enough room!

This would be the perfect spot for a holiday home in cottage country!

6. The family house for everyone

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern living room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

This home features a great hammock, a large terrace and a small library – everything that you need to create the perfect place.

This is a home that will appeal to both adults and children.

7. Wonderful house in Singapore

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This detached house is located in Singapore and has a very simple approach to interior design. Here we come across plenty of storage space, which hides the mess of family life. 

We also find a little bit of an industrial look and feel thanks to the concrete floor and wooden furniture. 

As we've seen throughout this ideabook, smart storage solutions are key to a gorgeous little home. Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes for inspiration for your own home.

A Family Home Of Grand Proportions
Which is your favorite small home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks