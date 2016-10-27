7 Small Homes You'd Gladly Settle In

There is a lot of inspiration to draw from when it comes to designing a small house.

If you have a do it yourself attitude, you could create a practical for of decor in your child's bedroom. If you are a parent of teenagers, you can make a little space that is ideal for both their learning and entertainment. While it may be slightly more difficult to create these spaces, with a little bit of innovation and creativity, you can move mountains.

When it comes to small homes, you want to go for robust options that are going to serve residents for many years to come. This means that it is worth investing in furniture and materials that will survive the test of time.

To help you design a small house, we have compiled a list of our favourite projects from some of our favourite design professionals. We hope that we will inspire you with these 7 superstars.