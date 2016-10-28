This Home Will Seduce You With Its Refined Style

The front of the house is bold and enticing. The front entrance is on the far left. featuring an aquamarine swimming pool. We love the pyramid shaped stairs that descend into the water. Poolside there is an intimate seating area where we would love to share a cocktail with friends.

The house is bright and white, accented by grey tones and a natural stone wall that extends to the inside of the home. There is an elegance to the black framed windows and outdoor furniture. The lines of the house are straight and boxy. 90 degree angles dominate the architecture of the home. The dark surrounding woods create a cozy nook for the home. A secluded patio space is poised on the second level. The home is warmly lit within and exterior wall sconces on the second level create a bright ambience.

Tucked underneath the first level is an outdoor dining space. Perfect for warm weather days. Even in cold weather the outdoor dining area is heated by a minimalist fireplace. This is an incredible feature of the home where form and function come together beautifully.