10 Items for Lovers of Modern Design

Everybody likes to surround themselves with unique objects that speak to their personal story – if you're a lover of modern, minimalist, and contemporary design, this idea book has some lovely ideas in store for you!

An interior designer will tell you that the characteristic features of modern design include clean lines, bold color contrasts, smooth and polished textures, and in furniture, ergonomic shapes. Minimalism runs along similar lines to many modern and contemporary designs, with a stronger focus on simplicity of form and quality of materials. From chairs to lights to the bathroom sink, there are ways to bring your love for all things modern and sleek into every room in your home.