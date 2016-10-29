This Inspiring Eco House is Attuned with Nature

Today on homify we are going to take a look at an inspiring eco house built in Bath in the UK. This eco house is truly attuned with nature. Every aspect was carefully thought out and everything serves the same function; to have as little impact on the environment as possible. We love how inspiring this eco house is and it makes us eager to see the day when all homes are built with the environment in mind. Let’s take a look at how the house works!
The home has a bright timbre exterior paired with extensive picture windows. Inside it looks warm and airy. The eco house was developed on a steeply sloping and highly-visible site. The home is nestled in a conservation area where the UK protects the outstanding natural beauty of the countryside. The form of the building comes from the unique shape of the sloped lot. It runs east to west along the land's contours. To help the home to appear less visible from across the valley, the roof slopes away from the hillside. Now other homes in the area can keep their lovely views.
Rainwater running off the roof is harvested, filtered, and stored for use in the garden. For more ideas on how to harvest rainwater yourself, check out our 6 clever tips for collecting rainwater at home.
On the main floor, natural tones of marble, concrete, and pale brick give the room an organic ease. The home’s insulation is made of straw. This is a wonderful insulation choice because it gives excellent breathability and insulation while being surprisingly sturdy and fire resistant. It requires little processing and is a renewable resource. The concrete slab floor has the ability to capture heat energy and it helps regulate the temperature inside the home. This concrete floor is special because it contains recycled pulverised fuel ash. It’s the most eco-friendly floor imaginable.
The studio’s bathroom features a composting toilet. It is an odourless solution that uses no electricity and doesn’t require a sewer connection. Free from chemicals and additives, it’s a truly green idea!
Carefully designed with world class sustainability practices, the architects used a combination of sustainable technologies for the house. The crowning ecological feature of the home is the wood design. Wood sequesters carbon because trees absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. The carbon inside is captured, and it won’t be released unless the wood burns or rots.
Sustainable energy powers the house through solar panels mounted on the roof. A charging point for an electric vehicle is also provided at the front of the house. To see another home that uses solar panels, check out our feature on a home that combines energy efficiency with modern style.
The drawing shows how the home is built to be one with the earth. Almost like a modern, eco friendly hobbit house! The terraced design is perfect for a hilly area. There are more eco friendly features in the home to consider. The building’s ventilation system uses heat recovery. It provides fresh air, climate control, and reduces the heating and cooling requirements. Heat recovery uses a heat exchanger that takes the heat from warm air and gives it to cold air. Fresh, cold outside air is warmed by using the heat of the stale indoor air as it’s ventilated out. This keeps the air supply fresh and at a consistent temperature.
The home considers the surrounding ecology and respects the biodiversity of the land. The green roof provides a blanket of vegetation that has a rich diversity of plants. There is a herb and vegetable garden that helps to sustain the local ecosystem and boxes for bats and dormouses to call home.
This home is respectful of the environment both at a local and global scale. It allows the inhabitants to enjoy the stunning natural beauty of the location. Thanks for checking out this beautiful sustainable and responsible housing solution. For more inspiration on green living, check out our features on an eco chic home of your own and an elegant eco-friendly duplex.