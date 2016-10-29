This Inspiring Eco House is Attuned with Nature

The home has a bright timbre exterior paired with extensive picture windows. Inside it looks warm and airy. The eco house was developed on a steeply sloping and highly-visible site. The home is nestled in a conservation area where the UK protects the outstanding natural beauty of the countryside. The form of the building comes from the unique shape of the sloped lot. It runs east to west along the land's contours. To help the home to appear less visible from across the valley, the roof slopes away from the hillside. Now other homes in the area can keep their lovely views.

Rainwater running off the roof is harvested, filtered, and stored for use in the garden. For more ideas on how to harvest rainwater yourself, check out our 6 clever tips for collecting rainwater at home.