9 Stunning Wood Ceilings We Love

People forget to look up. Look up at the tall buildings on city streets, at the canopy of trees in the forest, and at the pillowy clouds on a summer’s day. In the home we know we would spend a lot more time looking up if we had one of these wood ceilings!

Why is it that we come back to wood for our home design, time and time again? Wood has a long history of being used in home construction for a reason. It is a durable structural element for a home and it shines with natural beauty.

Wood is versatile. It’s perfect for spicing rooms up or chilling them out. It will always bring a natural element to your home no matter what. With the huge variety of wood and different kinds of stains the possibilities can be overwhelming.

To help you choose we’ve picked 9 gorgeous wood ceiling looks that we can’t get enough of. They would look great in any home be it a condo or a mansion. Not just reserved for cabins and cottages!