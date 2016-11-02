The Eco-Friendly Home That Embraces The Sun

The flat roof wows with its unique lush garden and pebbled edge. It is a fabulous way to naturally insulate the kitchen and dining area throughout the year. The layer of grass and herbs keep the block cool in summers, and retains warmth in winters with equal ease.

What a creative and inspiring home which embraces the boons of nature with style. Take another tour for more ideas - A Trendy Rural Retreat Amidst Natural Splendour.