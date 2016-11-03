A Magical Apartment Renovation You Can Learn From

In the German town of Bad Oeynhausen, we chanced upon an apartment building which was once a dated and dull affair with unaesthetic and drab interiors. Loud and jarring hues made both its outside and inside seem unfit for modern families. So a sophisticated and practical renovation was carried out for this property before its sale was handled by the real estate agents at Maklerkontor Brand & CO. Immobilienmakler GMBH & CO. KG. Lavish use of white, sleek designs and furnishing, trendy storage solutions and contemporary lighting make this revamped residence a winner now.
Dark green exterior walls and a shabby browned roof hardly made the old building visually interesting or inviting. The white window frames and balcony railings stood out starkly against the mundane green and didn’t improve the view in any way.
With pristine white walls and a bold red roof, the apartment building now looks stunning and elegant. Grey balustrades and black detailing add pizzazz to the facade, while a well-maintained garden enhances the attraction of the property.
Here’s a look at the dining and living spaces of the house during renovation. You can see how the large glass window at the end promised tons of possibilities for the interiors. All that was needed was a stylish decor scheme, bright colours and sensible furnishing.
Creamy white environs and proximity to the large window now make the dining area a bright and airy stunner. Chrome, leather and glass join hands to create an eye-catching dining arrangement, while a sleek and gleaming storage unit offers smart organisational solutions. A few white vases and artworks provide aesthetic touches to this area.
A plush grey sectional, a sleek and modern entertainment unit, and a quaint white shelving unit complete the bright and minimalistic aura of the living space. A large window allows the influx of sunlight, while decorative knickknacks add a homely touch to this zone.
Loud tones of purple and yellow made the kitchen too bold for comfort. It was also necessary to introduce modern appliances and modular designs.
Gleaming and sleek white cabinets, in-built storage and minimalistic fixtures make this kitchen a dreamy and cosy place to cook in. Modish appliances have been accommodated neatly in customised niches, while some small potted greens add a natural touch to the space. The breakfast counter is delightfully slim, while the futuristic focused lights on the ceiling lend pizzazz to the kitchen.
Boring blue tiles and a dull shade of purple for the walls made the bathroom seem drab and gloomy.
Wide white tiles, trendy sanitary wares, minimalistic fixtures and a sleek glass partition for the shower area have dramatically altered the look and feel of the bathroom. Simple but stylish niches help in organising essentials, while dainty potted greens add freshness to the space.
Spotless white walls and a sunny window ensure that the bedroom stays bright, airy and cosy at all times. A sleek chest of drawers offer storage in the corner, while a large bank of closets with frosted glass doors store anything and everything. The light-hued wooden floor complements the checked bedding nicely, while futuristic reading lights pop up unobtrusively for intellectual evenings.
