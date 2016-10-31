This Grand Home Makes A Powerful Style Statement

Welcome to Koregaon Park, a prestigious neighbourhood in Pune, where we will today explore a sprawling and luxurious home rendered by the architects at Chaney Architects. Surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, this mansion banks on sober hues and sleek, elegant designs to make a powerful style statement. Innovative lighting and trendy furnishing are other attractive aspects you should keep an eye out for.
The pristine white structure makes lavish use of glass and wooden detailing to capture the attention of onlookers. The grounds around the property have been paved with grey stones, and they intermittently feature manicured green patches as well. Large towering trees and soothing exterior lights add a whole new edge to the landscaped surroundings.
Sleek lines of light jazz up the fashionable entrance of the home, while clear glass accents and sleek pillars lend a trendy look to the building. Potted palms pepper the approach for a refreshing ambiance.
Plush white sofas, chic grey armchairs, a gleaming round coffee table, a futuristically curvy lamp and a dazzling false ceiling take your breath away in the living area. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the modish bar counter decked with earthy-hued patterned panels.
Sleek and sophisticated wood and white furniture positioned under a stunning chandelier promises pleasurable mealtimes in this dining space. A minimalistic and quirky wall clock, wood and white environs, and a fascinating staircase with glass balustrades steal the show here.
Smooth white and grey surfaces dominate the trendy and practical kitchen, while a lavish island aids in prepping, cooking as well as relishing quick meals. Neat white cabinets and closets not only help in organising all essentials, but also house the chrome appliances with panache.
The blue feature wall in the master bedroom hints at serenity, while the wooden floor promises comfort and warmth. The bed with its black leather headboard and sleek side tables is a luxurious affair, while the chairs and footstools allow ample reading pleasure near the sunny window.
Elegant tones of grey and white unite with smooth and gleaming surfaces in this subtly luxurious bathroom. Fashionable double sinks, a large mirror, a trendy shower enclosure and minimalistic fixtures complete the look here.
What a delightfully opulent yet tasteful and contemporary home it is, right? Take another tour for more inspiration - A Trendy Rural Retreat Amidst Natural Splendour.