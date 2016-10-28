10 Perfect Homes For Those Who Think Small But Mine

Many people consider a detached house for themselves and their family as a cozy and intimate option that may mean living in a smaller home. Such houses are usually an option for that dream vacation or as a retirement home where cleaning and maintenance will be inexpensive and you can lock up and go.

The concept of a small house of course varies from person to person with some feeling as though 1500 square feet is a small home and others, a mere 500 ft2. Today at homify, however, we are defining a small home as under 1000 ft2.