The Two-Faced Home That's Honestly Terrific

From one side this home is transparent with all-glass walls and gorgeous views. From the other side, it's a natural beauty made of stone and light wood. Hall and Bednarczyk Architects have made a surprising home that stuns from all angles. Luckily for us, they've also included aerial plans so that we can make sense of it's many looks.
Here is the front view of this stunning home. Behind the rough stone is a long smooth face, made out of glass almost entirely. We love the balcony on the second floor, there's so much space!
From the back, the home looks completely different. It's completely opaque, and its natural materials curve into a cleave at the back door. It looks sensational, but just how are these two views from the same building?
Here are the blueprints of the home, looking down on the building as if from the air. The thick black line is that brick and timber wall we were just looking at. On the opposite side, the glass windows and balcony are a thinner line, with dots representing the weight bearing points. It's a very odd shape on paper, but it looks fantastic in person. See the point on the left side of the building? That's where we;re going next.
Here we can see the merging point, where the two faces of the house come together. The glass from the front extends up, over the brick wall, and down to the side door.
We didn't expect this lovely mix of colours in the kitchen. Plus, the design of that island/table is phenomenal. The table portion actually pulls out, and retracts when you're done with it!
Finally, we get to see some of that amazing view out the front of the home, from the inside! The whole bottom floor look so open and expansive because of it!
At first we thought that this bedroom overlooked the roof of another home, then we realized that's a gorgeous farmer's field! What a lovely view to wake up to!
