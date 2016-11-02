15 Ways To Give Your Home That Extra Sparkle

The kind of lighting you choose for your home’s exteriors or outdoor areas can make or break the its architectural appeal. When aesthetically and sensibly lit, the face of your home will appear welcoming, warm and cozy. Your guests will love to spend time in the garden, terrace, patio, or the area around the pool as well. And the lights will also make it safe and easy for them to explore the property, see where they are going and avoid nasty accidents. So here we bring you 15 brilliant outdoor lighting ideas which will surely give your home an extra edge, accentuate its lines and textures, and create a magical ambience.