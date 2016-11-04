A Pretty Home For A Young Family

Welcome to the bright and pretty abode of a young couple Rita and Pedro, who had approached the architects at Homestories to give their old apartment a contemporary facelift. Situated in Belem, the home was initially a dated affair filled with mundane design elements and the different functional spaces were not very interactive. But the couple who have two kids wanted a chic renovation which enhanced the openness and fluidity of the interiors, and looked more cosy and inviting. So the architects made creative use of white and wooden hues, brought in trendy furnishing, embraced minimalistic designs, and introduced quaint touches to create a new home which impresses effortlessly.
Sleek wooden tiles on the floor, a classy shoe storage unit, and a painting make the white environs of the entryway come alive with warmth and cordiality.
With a vintage trunk as coffee table and colourful paintings on the sunlit wall, the living space is charming and artistic. Sleek wall-mounted shelves hold photographs and knickknacks, while peppy blue and striped cushions jazz up the plush grey couches.
A neat wooden table and stylish white chairs cater to the dining needs of the family of four here. Note how two of the chairs are specially meant for the kids to enjoy their meals easily.
We love how the sleek wall between two large and sunny windows has been used to mount the TV and a minimalistic console unit. This way, the family can watch their favourite shows both from the dining and living spaces.
White dominates the gleaming cabinets and slim shelves, making the kitchen a serene and bright place to cook yummy meals. Wooden accents pop up from here and there for warmth, while modern appliances and minimalistic fixtures add to the trendy feel of the ambiance. Patterned tiles on the floor spice things up nicely too.
A long array of glass windows allows the sunlight to flood the kitchen with warmth and positivity, while miniature potted greens hang from a rack over the washing machine quaintly. With customised niches accommodating all appliances in a streamlined manner, moving around has become really easy in this kitchen.
Soothing tones of white, grey, beige and wood fill the simple yet elegant master bedroom with oodles of tranquillity and happiness. The space receives lots of sun through the windows, while the striped cushions add a subtle hint of pizzazz here.
Pretty patterned tiles on the floor add a refreshing dose of blue to this white and wooden bathroom. A large mirror lends the illusion of additional space, while modish sanitary wares promise sheer rejuvenation. The sleek under-sink cabinet and the trendy niche with wooden shelves come in very useful for organising toiletries, laundry and cleaning supplies.
White and grey keep things simple and cosy in the children’s bedroom, while wood adds homely warmth. The cute double beds are neatly separated by a dainty side table, while the open shelf helps in storing toys, books and more.
French windows bring in loads of sunlight to keep the study space bright and productive all the time. A sleek wall-mounted desk with a fuss-free stack of drawers and a few floating shelves makes studying here a convenience and pleasure. The white and wooden chairs are quite futuristic as well.
