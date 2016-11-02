Your browser is out-of-date.

Eight Sensational Colours to Paint Your Walls

Colour, and particularly wall colour, is the primary decor for your home. It sets moods, creates atmospheres, and adds personality to your spaces. Why not be bold with it? You might be afraid of picking a colour that just looks awful on a wall, but don't worry, here are some tried and true shades, and some tips on how to make these sensational colours work! 

Mint / Emerald Green

This shade of green is minty, with just a touch of emerald green for depth. In this room it feels energetic, refreshing, and cool: just what you want for a bathroom. As a green, this colour could pair well with wood and other natural materials, but it clearly works best with a crisp white. 

Saffron Yellow

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
This rich shade of yellow is the opposite of those light semi-beige shades you see so often in modern homes, and that's a good thing! This bold colour feels joyful and warm. It works in more spaces than you imagine-- these designers have decked the whole home out in it! The only thing you don't want to pair this shade with it black, that'll feel too dark. Use bronze, red wood, and white for your furniture. 

Cornflower and Turquoise Blues

Blue Velvet, Insides Insides Industrial style bedroom Blue
Once you decide to go bold with colours, you can have a really hard time choosing between shades! One solution is to use two shades in nearby rooms, like the cornflower blue on this bedroom wall, with the aqua blue on the living room behind it! If you plan to do this, one of the nest things you can do to make it work is alternate the colour of the furniture in the two spaces. Make sure there's aqua highlights in the cornflower room, and vice versa!

Tangerine Orange

Kundenprojekt - Gabriel, Will GmbH Will GmbH Eclectic style bathroom Glass Orange
This intense orange makes the space seem vibrant and lively. It even adds a touch of warmth, which is nice in a bathroom. Just like with our bright yellow, black is the last thing you want to pair with a colour like this, unless you're willing to get the advice of an interior designer, it probably isn't going to work out. Use some white or light metals. You could even use a cream to make the orange more subtle. 

Cobalt Blue

The Modern Square _용인 타운하우스, 지오아키텍처 지오아키텍처 Study/office
There's two dramatic elements to this room. The first is the shade of blue, of medium darkness and with intense pigment. It looks great left matte, and with matte surroundings. The second dramatic element is how the designers have used this colour. It's not an accent wall per se, it's more like an accent space, with the colour extending onto two walls and the ceiling. This is a great way to define space! 

Coquelicot Red

Departamento Jomap, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern style bedroom
This splendid shade is a little more orange than lust red, but that's still the emotion it's meant to inspire. Almost every red is an exceptional colour for a bedroom, or any space that you want to feel romantic, warm, and energized in. Unlike most of the colours on this list, stark white really won't work here, unless you're intentionally going for a Canadian-themed space. Otherwise, creams and medium browns are your best choices. We have a huge bedroom gallery that can help you find your perfect shade.

Maize Yellow

ДИЗАЙН 3-Х КОМНАТНОЙ КВАРТИРЫ В СОВРЕМЕННОМ СТИЛЕ, Студия дизайна "Линия интерьера" Студия дизайна 'Линия интерьера' Nursery/kid’s room
There's no safer space to experiment with colour than a kid's room. This shade of yellow is bright and touched with green for a very unusual shade. For a rare colour, we're surprised that we still feel like it would work with almost everything. Certainly the grey, white, brown, and red of this room look great with it. 

Harlequin Green

Квартира в Перово , Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера Kitchen Green
This fantastic colour is richly saturated and almost neon. The lights lining the TV stand really help to give the shade a glowing quality. Unusual green shades are great for dining rooms and for kitchens, where they can feel as crisp and cool as a granny smith apple. While almost any furniture materials and colours can work here, the choice to bring in chairs that match the wall really helped pull this room together! 

Looking for more unique shades? This colourful farmhouse has plenty! 

This Charming Home Gallops Ahead of The Rest
Which one of these rooms pulled its colour off the best, in your eyes? 

