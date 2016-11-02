Eight Sensational Colours to Paint Your Walls

Colour, and particularly wall colour, is the primary decor for your home. It sets moods, creates atmospheres, and adds personality to your spaces. Why not be bold with it? You might be afraid of picking a colour that just looks awful on a wall, but don't worry, here are some tried and true shades, and some tips on how to make these sensational colours work!
This shade of green is minty, with just a touch of emerald green for depth. In this room it feels energetic, refreshing, and cool: just what you want for a bathroom. As a green, this colour could pair well with wood and other natural materials, but it clearly works best with a crisp white.
This rich shade of yellow is the opposite of those light semi-beige shades you see so often in modern homes, and that's a good thing! This bold colour feels joyful and warm. It works in more spaces than you imagine-- these designers have decked the whole home out in it! The only thing you don't want to pair this shade with it black, that'll feel too dark. Use bronze, red wood, and white for your furniture.
Once you decide to go bold with colours, you can have a really hard time choosing between shades! One solution is to use two shades in nearby rooms, like the cornflower blue on this bedroom wall, with the aqua blue on the living room behind it! If you plan to do this, one of the nest things you can do to make it work is alternate the colour of the furniture in the two spaces. Make sure there's aqua highlights in the cornflower room, and vice versa!
This intense orange makes the space seem vibrant and lively. It even adds a touch of warmth, which is nice in a bathroom. Just like with our bright yellow, black is the last thing you want to pair with a colour like this, unless you're willing to get the advice of an interior designer, it probably isn't going to work out. Use some white or light metals. You could even use a cream to make the orange more subtle.
There's two dramatic elements to this room. The first is the shade of blue, of medium darkness and with intense pigment. It looks great left matte, and with matte surroundings. The second dramatic element is how the designers have used this colour. It's not an accent wall per se, it's more like an accent space, with the colour extending onto two walls and the ceiling. This is a great way to define space!
This splendid shade is a little more orange than lust red, but that's still the emotion it's meant to inspire. Almost every red is an exceptional colour for a bedroom, or any space that you want to feel romantic, warm, and energized in. Unlike most of the colours on this list, stark white really won't work here, unless you're intentionally going for a Canadian-themed space. Otherwise, creams and medium browns are your best choices. We have a huge bedroom gallery that can help you find your perfect shade.
There's no safer space to experiment with colour than a kid's room. This shade of yellow is bright and touched with green for a very unusual shade. For a rare colour, we're surprised that we still feel like it would work with almost everything. Certainly the grey, white, brown, and red of this room look great with it.
This fantastic colour is richly saturated and almost neon. The lights lining the TV stand really help to give the shade a glowing quality. Unusual green shades are great for dining rooms and for kitchens, where they can feel as crisp and cool as a granny smith apple. While almost any furniture materials and colours can work here, the choice to bring in chairs that match the wall really helped pull this room together!
