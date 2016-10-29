The Dutch House That's Simply Daring

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands and explore a simply extraordinary Dutch house, designed by architect professionals Van Oers Weijers Architecten BNA.
You'll see right from the get go that this is no ordinary home. Its structure is unique and eclectic while its interiors are simply breathtaking. Yet, this family home manages to find a wonderful balance between functionality and style.
As we explore this home, we will see how edgy and sophisticated Dutch design truly can be and at the same time, we will show you how Canadians could appreciate this home just as much.
In fact, you'll be completely inspired by this unique home!
This is no ordinary home!
From this angle, we can see that it spreads over three storeys, but rests under a very dramatically sloped roof, which has a very unique look and feel. This will tickle the fancy of any creative Canadian!
The designers have used a mix of materials for the design including a smooth white plastered wall, a brick wall and wood beneath the roof. This makes for a very attractive and stylish design.
It also almost looks like the house is about to take off from this angle. It looks like a beautiful bird on the horizon!
From the front of the house, we can see just how spectacular it looks. It is almost in a pyramid shape, starting off wide at the bottom with the walls sloping together to create a point at the top.
We can also get a clear view in this image of how all of the different materials work together, making quite a statement.
The home features glass windows and doors throughout the facade, allowing sunlight and fresh air to flow into the home.
This is modern and contemporary architecture at its finest!
On the side of the house, we can see how the designers have created a beautiful outdoor living area.
There is a full-on outdoor dining and seating area where friends and family can relax in the sunshine and fresh air. There is also an umbrella, which provides shade if need be so that this space can be utilized even in the heat of summer!
There are also stylish sun loungers on the terrace, where books can be read or iced teas can be sipped, while enjoying the beautiful weather.
What's also so interesting is how different the house looks from this angle with its black finishes and brick walls. We really get a sense of how the home takes on different perceptions here!
The interior is a lot more sleek and minimalist compared to the exterior space, which is more warm and cozy.
The white walls work in harmony with the grey floors, while the wide open spaces reflect the natural light that floods the interiors thanks to the large glass windows and doors.
In this image, we can see how stairs lead up from the ground floor, creating a very elegant look and feel. On the bottom floor, there is a plush red rug and a very trendy sculpture, which introduces personality and charm to the home.
Remember that your home is an extension of who you are so you want it to feature elements that reflect your personality!
The living room is sleek and expansive with neutral tones and an earthy feel, which brings warmth and coziness to the home.
This area features two beautiful sofas, which face a very savvy flat screen television and a fireplace. The fireplace is a functional element in this space, but it also doubles up as a beautiful design features.
We can also see how the living space has a seamless connection with the exterior areas of the home, visually and physically expanding the interiors.
Artwork also adds charm and personality to the walls, making for a very savvy interior design.
The designers have created an open plan kitchen and dining room, which is spacious, light and bright.
The classic white kitchen island creates a subtle barrier between the kitchen and the dining room, while creating a focal point where the family can gather around and share stories about their day. It also provides extra storage space for the kitchen items and makes for an extra surface area where food can be prepared and cooked.
The dining room has a bit of colour in it with a dark wooden table and orange chairs, which makes for a very cozy and charming eating area.
Tip: Add fresh flowers or plants to a room to add a natural form of decor!
We end off tour in the bathroom, which features grey and white tones, which makes for a very sophisticated and elegant bathroom space.
These cool tones create a little haven where the residents in this house can relax and feel centered and calm. There is also more than enough space! The bathroom features his and her basins as well as a gorgeous long mirror that extends across the entire wall, reflecting the bathroom back on itself. This makes it seem that much bigger.
You'll also notice that there is plenty of storage space, which means that the room looks very neat and minimalist. This is a great tip for any bathroom!
