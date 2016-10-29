The Dutch House That's Simply Daring

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands and explore a simply extraordinary Dutch house, designed by architect professionals Van Oers Weijers Architecten BNA.

You'll see right from the get go that this is no ordinary home. Its structure is unique and eclectic while its interiors are simply breathtaking. Yet, this family home manages to find a wonderful balance between functionality and style.

As we explore this home, we will see how edgy and sophisticated Dutch design truly can be and at the same time, we will show you how Canadians could appreciate this home just as much.

In fact, you'll be completely inspired by this unique home!