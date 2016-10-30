An Old Apartment Get A Much-Needed Update

Italian architect professionals Sumisura Architetti are experts when it comes to brilliant designs and innovative solutions.

In today's incredible project, they have taken a small, run down and old-fashioned apartment and with some careful planning and strategy, have managed to transform it into a modern, chic and stylish home that would suit any young professional, small family or even a couple looking to retire.

As we explore this project in great detail, we will also see just how important it is to plan a renovation like this one as well as how valuable it can be to create a clear strategy, an architectural plan as well as a 3D rendering of the envisioned renovation.

Let's take a tour this incredible project and see for ourselves!