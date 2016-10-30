An Old Apartment Get A Much-Needed Update

Italian architect professionals Sumisura Architetti are experts when it comes to brilliant designs and innovative solutions.
In today's incredible project, they have taken a small, run down and old-fashioned apartment and with some careful planning and strategy, have managed to transform it into a modern, chic and stylish home that would suit any young professional, small family or even a couple looking to retire.
As we explore this project in great detail, we will also see just how important it is to plan a renovation like this one as well as how valuable it can be to create a clear strategy, an architectural plan as well as a 3D rendering of the envisioned renovation.
Let's take a tour this incredible project and see for ourselves!
While this home is cozy and quaint, it's very old-fashioned and outdated. It looks like we've stepped into granny's house!
The interiors looks very dark, which is made worse by the very dark furniture. There is also a fair amount of clutter in the home, which was stylish at one point but now looks a bit too busy.
We can also see how the home features very segregated areas where walls and doors have been implemented throughout. This blocks the flow of the space and makes for quite a congested look and feel.
The kitchen is by far one of the worse rooms in the house.
It features plain, white tones and very outdated features throughout. This space is also very small and cramped.
Despite the amount of storage space in the kitchen, the room is far from minimalist. There are kitchen utensils and appliances scattered across the counters, which makes the entire room look very messy and unattractive.
From this image, it's clear that there is barely enough space to make a cup of tea let alone prepare a meal!
In this image, we come across the architectural plan for the renovation. This is very important when it comes to a home design!
A plan like this gives the designers a clear idea of how they are going to work with the space available to them. It also ensures that the home owners and the architects are all on the same page and have a clear idea of what the end result will look like.
In this plan, we can see how the designers have created a much more modern and open plan design. This allows the small home to feel that much more spacious and large.
Thanks to modern technology, we are now able to get a 3D image of what our home will look like before any renovation work or construction has even begun!
In this image, we can see for ourselves how the living space will become far more open plan and spacious, with the living room and dining room working together in one space.
We can also see how the designers have gone for modern and sleek finishes as well as lighter colours, capitalizing on the natural light that flows into this home. This is much better than the darker tones!
The plan for the kitchen is far more appealing than the original home, with a minimalist design and a more open and spacious looking room.
The sleek modern cabinets will be paired with grey counter tops, which makes for a more striking kitchen space.
The drawing also shows how the designers have chosen plenty of soft lights, ensuring that it's much more functional and warm.
If we explore the real life kitchen, we can see how the kitchen looks exactly like it did in the 3D render.
The designers have installed a breakfast bar, which creates a much more subtle way to separate the kitchen from the living space, without causing congestion. It also adds a little dining area to the home all in one go!
The drop down lamps that hang over the breakfast bar are one of our favorite parts of the kitchen. This shows how function and beauty collide!
The living room space is also exactly like the drawing with a beautiful and elegant living room and a homely dining room.
This open plan space is far more attractive and vogue than the design we saw in the previous home.
You'll also notice that the interior design is very simple with just a few decor elements. Simple is sometimes far more stylish!
The wide open windows and natural light enhance this space, which now features a wonderful flow and a very warm and inviting ambiance.
