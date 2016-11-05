9 Nifty Floors To Keep You Grounded

The floor is one of the most important – and also one of the most overlooked – aspects of a room. Where people often trip over themselves to perfect the decor of their space, furnishing the walls with artwork, the ceiling with interesting lighting, and the furniture with decorative artifacts, the floor is often seen as sufficient in a monotonous laminate.

Changing your flooring is also seen as a last resort, an onerous task that gets put of year after year – but it doesn't have to be! Whether you'd like to hire a professional flooring company or attempt a basic DIY, these flooring materials range in price, function, and ease of installation, with a material to fit every home owner's vision.